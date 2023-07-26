Future Market Insights (FMI) presents a comprehensive report on the Angiographic Catheters Market. The global market is poised for substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases like coronary and peripheral artery disease. This leads to rising demand for diagnostic and interventional procedures. The report provides valuable insights into market trends, growth drivers, challenges, the competitive landscape, customer preferences, and potential opportunities within the Angiographic Catheters Market.

NEWARK, Del, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Angiographic Catheters Market Size is projected to cross US$ 1,451.0 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to hit a valuation of US$ 2,215.4 Million by 2033. The Angiographic Catheters Market share is estimated to thrive at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions, such as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, continue to be the primary drivers of morbidity and mortality across the globe. Angiographic Catheters are often used in diagnostic and interventional procedures to diagnose and treat these disorders. The importance of early cardiovascular disease diagnosis and preventive treatment is rising. As a result, more diagnostic methods are available, such as angiography, which uses Angiographic Catheters and facilitates industry expansion.

Due to its potential advantages, such as shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery periods, and lower complication rates, minimally invasive treatments like angiography are favored by patients and medical professionals. As the trend toward minimally invasive treatments continues, there is predicted to be a rise in demand for Angiographic Catheters. Several countries are making investments in fostering the development and growth of their healthcare infrastructure, which includes hospitals and specialized medical facilities. This investment stimulates the market for Angiographic Catheters and opens doors for the installation of angiography equipment.

With advancements like optical coherence tomography (OCT), intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), and 3D angiography, the field of medical imaging continues to grow quickly. These innovations offer clearer, more accurate pictures that aid in improved diagnosis and treatment planning. The use of such sophisticated imaging technologies frequently necessitates the use of expert Angiographic Catheters. Along with increased disposable incomes and better healthcare access, developing countries are experiencing growth in their healthcare infrastructure. The expansion of emerging markets offers exciting opportunities for industry participants to launch Angiographic Catheters and meet the rising demand.

Key Takeaways from Angiographic Catheters Market:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 1,224.2 Million .

. The market expanded at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018 to 2022.

from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 1,402.8 Million .

. The United States Angiographic Catheters Market captured 30.3% of global market shares in 2022.

captured of global market shares in 2022. India’s Angiographic Catheters Market captured 5.4% of global market shares in 2022.

captured of global market shares in 2022. China Angiographic Catheters Market captured 5.8% of global market shares in 2022.

captured of global market shares in 2022. The United Kingdom Angiographic Catheters Market captured 4.1% of global market shares 2022.

captured of global market shares 2022. The scoring balloon catheters segment captured 55.90% of global market shares in 2022.

of global market shares in 2022. The hospital segment acquired 65.30% of global market shares in 2022.

Recent Advancement in the Angiographic Catheters Market | Cutting-edge Medical Technologies Approved by FDA:

The leading global provider of medical technologies announced in February 2022 that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an expanded indication for Teleflex Incorporated’s specialty catheters and coronary guidewires for use in crossing chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary interventions (CTO PCI).

Royal Philips, a global pioneer in healthcare technology, announced the first minimally invasive heart procedure in July 2023 using its brand-new real-time 3D intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) apparatus. The Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) procedure was carried out by Mohamad Adnan Alkhouli, M.D., at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, United States.

Key Companies in the Global Angiographic Catheters Market:

AngioDynamics Inc.

Terumo Europe NV

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

OSCOR Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

InSitu Technologies Inc.

BVM Medical Limited

Precision Extrusion Inc.

Cardiva

C. R. Bard Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Key Segments Profiled in the Angiographic Catheters Market:

By Product Type:

Scoring Balloon Catheters

Cutting Ballon Catheters

By End-use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

