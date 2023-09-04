In 2022, the global airway catheters market reached a valuation of US$ 392.6 million. It is projected to surge to US$ 985.8 million by 2033. Japan is anticipated to exhibit robust growth with a CAGR of approximately 7.5% throughout the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The airway catheters market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising chronic illnesses worldwide and increased technological advances. The global market is expected to reach US$ 392.6 million in 2022. It is expected to grow at 8.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Airways suctioning is crucial for individuals with complex medical needs, as it removes secretions, blood, and materials from the respiratory tract, aids in diagnostics, and maintains airway patency. It reduces blockage and atelectasis, leading to hypoxia and poor gas exchange.

An interprofessional team approach is essential for effective treatment. Airway catheters are ideal for ventilated patients and are driven by preventive treatment and early identification of respiratory disorders. Manufacturers are focusing on developing less invasive catheters to improve patient compliance and drive market development.

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia, is boosting demand for airway catheters. Technological developments in airway catheter design, materials, and performance pique the interest of healthcare practitioners, leading to increasing adoption rates. Surgical treatments, particularly thoracic and critical care procedures, increase the demand for airway catheters for adequate access and ventilation. Nasopharyngeal airway catheters are essential for maintaining airways open and secure, contributing to development and innovation in the larger airway catheters market.

The market for airway catheters is likely to expand more in the coming years. Airway catheters play a significant role in healthcare delivery and meeting the respiratory needs of patients across various medical contexts.

Key Takeaways:

By product, nasopharyngeal airway catheters registered a valuation of US$ 159.4 million in 2022. Nasopharyngeal airway catheters are essential for maintaining open, secure airways, treating blockages, and ensuring adequate oxygenation, driving innovation and patient support.

With a valuation of US$ 183.7 million in 2022, amber latex airway catheters accounted for a significant portion of the global airway catheters market. Amber latex airway catheters provide safe, effective control in medical operations with flexibility, durability, and biocompatibility, meeting healthcare demands and promoting market expansion.

With a valuation of US$ 215.1 million in 2022, cardiopulmonary resuscitation accounted for a significant portion of the global airway catheters. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation relies on reliable airway catheters for effective ventilation, clear airways, and oxygen flow, restoring respiratory function and sustaining vital oxygen supply.

Hospitals held the prominent market share of 48.6% in the global market in 2022, growing rapidly with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Hospitals significantly impact the airway catheters market due to their crucial role in healthcare delivery, respiratory conditions, and patient access.

North America maintained the predominant regional position in the global airway catheters market in 2022, with a revenue share of 34.5%. Aging population boosts respiratory disease prevalence, requiring airway catheters; technological advancements attract healthcare practitioners, increasing adoption rates.

Airway Catheters Market Size:

Market Competition:

The airway catheters market is highly competitive, with key players like Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Seikagaku. Expansion projects and acquisitions are the prominent strategies leading players undertake to cut down on the competitiveness brought on by local players and increase their consumer base.

In March 2022, Dynarex Corporation expands its DME line to meet home-care and long-term care market demands, offering premium solutions like Long Term Care Beds, Mattresses, Lifts, Wheelchairs, and Mobility. Emphasizing patient safety and comfort, the company prioritizes quality and trust.

In March 2021, Pennine Healthcare, a medical equipment firm, was acquired by a 200-strong workforce in Derby, generating £25 million annually.

Airway Catheters Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Transtracheal Airway Catheters

Oropharyngeal Airway Catheters

Nasopharyngeal Airway Catheters

Others

By Material Type:

Amber Latex Airway Catheters

Soft PVC Airway Catheters

Silicone Coated Latex Airway Catheters

Rubber Airway Catheters

By Application:

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

Trauma

Others

By End User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

