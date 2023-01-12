Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging Solutions to Propel Sales of Emulsion Adhesives

Rockville, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sales of emulsion adhesives are projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. As such, the global emulsion adhesives market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 38 billion by the end of 2033.

Emulsion adhesives are generally known as acrylic polymer adhesives that are formed by styrene-butadiene latex, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), acrylic resins, and emulsifying and polymerizing acetic vinyl. Further, these water-based solutions are manufactured without the use of solvents.

Growing demand for flexible packaging and low-cost alternatives along with rising demand for various low-emission automobiles are predicted to result in increased adoption of emulsion adhesives. Thus, based on these factors, the growth opportunities in the global market are estimated to increase.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global emulsion adhesives market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 38 billion by 2033-end.

The Canadian market is expected to progress at a steady CAGR of 6% through 2033.

The value of the industry of ceramic adhesives is US$ 18.5 billion in 2023.

The market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2033.

Demand for emulsion adhesives in Canada is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2033.

“The global market is being driven due to rising demand for environmental-friendly adhesives for in packaging, paper working, woodworking, and manufacturing furniture,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Driver

Increasing demand for emulsion adhesives across developing nations along with the rising demand for eco-friendly adhesives are estimated to serve as pivotal factors that will contribute to overall market growth.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Wacker Chemie

Ashland Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

Falcon Chemicals LLC

Tailored Chemical Products

Lord Corporation

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Segmentation of Emulsion Adhesives Industry Research

By Type :

Permanent Removable

By Resin Type :

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion SBC Latex PU Dispersion Others

By Application :

Paper & Packaging Automotive & Transportation Tapes & Labels Woodworking Others

By Region :

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Various methods including machine coating and brush coating are used to apply these adhesives. These adhesives are non-flammable and non-toxic in nature so are more reliable compared to other adhesives. In addition, environment-friendly properties of emulsion lubricants are predicted to enhance safety measures across factory operations including ventilation, flameproof lighting, and others.

The requirements for eco-friendly adhesives that are safer in use during application and manufacturing are also predicted to bolster demand for different emulsion adhesives. Moreover, the growing use of emulsion adhesives across the construction industry is also contributing to revenue opportunities for industry players.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global emulsion adhesives market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (permanent, removable), resin type (acrylic polymer emulsion, polyvinyl acetate emulsion, vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion, SBC latex, PU dispersion, others), and application (paper & packaging, automotive & transportation, tapes & labels, woodworking, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

