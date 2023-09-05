The United States skateboard footwear & apparel market is likely to advance under the rising influence of the skateboarding community. Given the traction, the market is likely to register a 3.9% CAGR through 2033. Growing popularity of skateboarding as a sport sparks market expansion in Japan.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global skateboard footwear & apparel market size is expected to reach US$ 3,095.5 million in 2023 and US$ 4,546.8 million by 2033. During 2023 to 2033, sales of skateboard footwear & apparel are likely to soar at ~3.9% CAGR.

The skateboard footwear & apparel market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This is due to several factors, including the increasing participation in skateboarding events and competitions worldwide and the expansion of skateboarding parks and facilities.

Growing popularity of skateboarding as a recreational activity is significantly boosting growth in the skateboard footwear and apparel industry. With skateboarding gaining mainstream attention and becoming a recognized sport, there has been a surge in demand for specialized footwear and apparel designed specifically for skateboarders.

The skateboard footwear & apparel industry is growing day by day across the world. The growth of the skateboard footwear & apparel industry can be attributed to factors such as the desire for innovation in terms of technology and materials to enhance the performance and functionality of skateboard footwear and apparel.

Uncover Future Opportunities in the Skateboard Footwear & Apparel Market – Get Your Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17812

Leading skateboard footwear & apparel companies are offering a wide range of products to fulfil requirements of end users. This is positively impacting the overall market development.

Key Takeaways from the Skateboard Footwear & Apparel Market Study

The worldwide skateboard footwear & apparel industry is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 4,546.8 million by 2033.

by 2033. By product type, the skate shoes segment is expected to account for a significant market share of 62.1% in 2023 .

. Based on consumer orientation, the men segment is likely to hold a 48.2% share of the market in 2023.

share of the market in 2023. By distribution channel, the online retailers segment is expected to account for 16.5% of the market share by 2033.

of the market share by 2033. The United States skateboard footwear & apparel industry is forecast to progress at 3.9% through 2033.

through 2033. Demand for skateboard footwear & apparel across the United Kingdom is likely to rise at a steady pace through 2033.

China is expected to emerge as a highly lucrative skateboard footwear & apparel market during the projection period.

“Increasing popularity of skateboarding as a recreational activity across the world is driving the worldwide skateboard footwear & apparel industry. The rising participation of female consumer groups in skateboarding is likely to further boost sales in the target market through 2033. To gain profits, leading players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by launching new products.” says an FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading skateboard footwear & apparel manufacturers profiled in the report include VF Corporation, Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Globe International, New Balance, DC Shoes, Sole Technology Inc., and Lakai Limited. Key players to consider for the skateboard apparel market include Volcom, LLC, Element, NHS Inc., High Speed Productions Inc., CCS, Tactics, HUF Worldwide, Diamond Supply Co., Primitive Skateboarding, and Stüssy.

These prominent players are constantly launching new products to meet the demands of end users. They are also leveraging strategies such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance,

In 2023, Santa Cruz partnered with the skateboarding brand Blind to expand its portfolio as well as presence across lucrative markets.

Discover our comprehensive insights! Request the full report methodology now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17812

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the skateboard footwear & apparel industry, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges compelling insights on the skateboard footwear & apparel market based on product type (skate shoes, t-shirts & tops, hoodies & sweatshirts, and bottoms), consumer orientation (men, women, unisex, and kids), distribution channel (direct sales/exclusive stores, specialty stores, sports merchandise, departmental stores, online retailers, other sales channel) and countries.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2023) ~US$ 3,095.5 million Projected Market Value (2033) ~US$ 4,546.8 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) ~3.9% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ million/billion for Value Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Singapore

Thailand

Australia

New Zealand

GCC Countries

South Africa

Others Key Segments Covered Product Type

Consumer Orientation

Distribution Channel

Region Key Companies Profiled For Skateboard Footwear VF Corporation

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Globe International

New Balance

DC Shoes

Sole Technology Inc.

Lakai Limited

Others (as requested) For Skateboard Apparel Volcom, LLC

Element

NHS Inc.

High Speed Productions Inc.

CCS

Tactics

HUF Worldwide

Diamond Supply Co.

Primitive Skateboarding

Stüssy

Other Players (As Requested) Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

About Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the consumer product industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights: Purchase Now to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17812

Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies, including consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Consumer Product Market Insights

Secondhand Apparel Market Demand: The global second-hand apparel market is estimated at US$ 71,225.6 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a prolific CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 282,748.6 million by 2032. The growing popularity of secondhand apparel among general masses due to their less expensive nature and better quality is a key factor driving demand for secondhand apparel in the market.

Sequins Apparels Market Size: The sequins cloths market is set to witness a steady rise at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. Millennials are more attracted to these sequins dresses because of the luxury lifestyle influences them to adopt such dresses.

Maternity Apparels Market Forecast: The global maternity apparel market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 23.05 billion in 2022. The market value of the global maternity apparel market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 44.08 billion by the year 2032.

Women’s Footwear Market Outlook: The global women’s footwear market is estimated to be valued at US$ 185.95 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 270 billion by 2033. The adoption of women’s footwear is likely to advance at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Among the significant drivers is the growing demand for sustainable and ethical fashion.

Women’s Luxury Footwear Market Type: The global women’s luxury footwear market is currently worth close to US$ 30 billion and is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 39 billion by 2029, rising at a steady CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube