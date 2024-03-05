The Wheat Germ Oil Market is a pivotal segment of the nutritional oil sector, focusing on the production and distribution of oil extracted from the germ of the wheat kernel. This oil is renowned for its high nutritional value, containing essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin.

NEWARK, Del, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global wheat germ oil market size is poised for significant growth, reaching US$ 468.4 million in 2024. The demand for wheat germ oil is expected to witness a moderate CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, wheat germ oil sales are anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 873.5 million.

Growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of wheat germ oil is one of the main factors propelling the wheat germ oil market expansion. In the food and beverage and cosmetics industries, this oil is widely used as a natural source of nutrients and a moisturizing and anti-aging agent.

Consumers’ growing desire for natural and organic products is compelling the market expansion of wheat germ oil. The increasing popularity of vegetarianism and veganism has raised consumer demand for plant-based products, strengthening demand for wheat germ oil.

Regional Outlook

The increasing popularity of natural ingredients and clean labels in North America contributes to the demand for wheat germ oil in food and beverage applications. The demand for wheat germ oil in aromatherapy and natural medicine is stimulated by North American consumers’ growing adoption of holistic wellness practices.

The growing health consciousness in Asia Pacific prompts the demand for nutrient-rich supplements like wheat germ oil. Rising disposable income in nations like China and India also contributes to the region’s expanding demand for premium-quality wheat germ oil. Wheat germ oil is expected to be used in various recipes due to the varied culinary customs throughout the Asia Pacific, which helps the wheat germ oil market expansion.

The growing popularity of natural and organic products in Europe contributes to the demand for wheat germ oil as a healthy substitute in skincare and cookery. Well-established cosmetic industries in nations like Germany and France boost the demand for wheat germ oil in European skincare formulations.

“With more people becoming aware of wheat germ oil’s potential positive health effects, the market is expected to develop at an accelerated rate. With the increased emphasis on preventive healthcare and the expanding demand for natural and nutritional supplements, the wheat germ oil market has the potential for continued growth.”, Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways

The conventional segment in the nature category to grab a share of 88.6% in 2024.

In the end use category, the cosmetics segment to acquire a market share of 27.4% in 2024.

The B2B segment in the sales channel category to garner a share of 63.9% in 2024.

The sales of wheat germ oil in India are anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2024 and 2034.

China’s wheat germ oil industry is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034.

Russia’s wheat germ oil market is anticipated to soar at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

Germany’s wheat germ oil industry is envisioned to develop at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Canada’s wheat germ oil market is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

The United Kingdom wheat germ oil industry is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

Sales of wheat germ oil in the United States are anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Few wheat germ oil vendors control a sizable portion of the total output and sales in the industry. Large-scale industries are at risk due to the market consolidation of wheat germ oil.

By expanding the variety of products they offer in the global market, the wheat germ oil manufacturers aim to develop. To get a competitive advantage in the global market, wheat germ oil suppliers are expected to create certain strategies in the future.

Latest Developments

Gustav Heess GmbH introduced a new line of cold-pressed, unrefined organic wheat germ oil in 2021 and unveiled new, environmentally friendly, sustainable packaging.

The acquisition of Rodelle Inc., a manufacturer of premium vanilla extracts and flavors, was announced by Archer Daniels Midland Company in 2020. With this acquisition, ADM hopes to increase the range of products it offers for natural flavors and ingredients, including wheat germ oil.

Wheat germ oil is the main ingredient in the rose soap Rivona Naturals, which was introduced in February 2019. The oil aims to reduce skin damage and promote healthy collagen synthesis.

Key Segments

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use:

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Others

By Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C Store Based Retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailing



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

