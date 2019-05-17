Breaking News
Home / Top News / Rising Presence of Zoonotic Diseases Encourages Use of Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers – TMR

Rising Presence of Zoonotic Diseases Encourages Use of Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers – TMR

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Increasing Population of Various Animals is projected to Impact the Global Market Growth of Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer

Albany, NY, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is projected to boost demand for veterinary chemistry analyzer globally. In addition, increasing demand to test animal-derived food products is projected to impact the global veterinary chemistry analyzers market growth positively. Transparency Market Research states that the global market of veterinary chemistry analyzer is projected to reflect a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Pets have been an integral part of lives and have been supporting human development in different ways. From the start of this century, pet adoption has witnessed a prolific rise all over the globe. With this, companies started developing better healthcare maintenance, and provision of services such as increased pet insurance rate. Moreover, the chances of developing zoonotic diseases simultaneously increased with growing interaction with pets. This has encouraged veterinary practitioners to use veterinary chemistry analyzers.

Request to View Sample of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34976

Statistics presented by the World Health Organization in 2015 showed that around 429,000 deaths are caused by malaria and nearly 212 million clinical cases came up in the same year. Spreading of diseases such as salmonella, coli infection, dengue, and chikungunya is also caused due to increased pet ownership. Thus, proper analysis and the growing necessity for rapid and convenient diagnostic test equipment have definitely augmented growth in the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market.

Importance of animal proteins led the demand for livestock production. The consequent increase in the sale of animal-based products further provides a fillip to the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market. Changing perception towards animal-based products and growing acceptance for new flavors also triggered growth in this market.

Request PDF Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34976

According to the data revealed by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), Americans are spending on pet care more than ever before. Spending has crossed more than US$69.51 bn in 2017 in North America. Increasing number of companion pets adopted and high spending on their maintenance also benefits growth in the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market.

Government Pressing on Checking Adulteration in Animal-Based Products

Higher consumption of animal-derived food is a key trend driving demand in the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market. Attributing to this factor, various government organizations are imposing regulations to eliminate contamination and illegal residue in animal-derived products through veterinary chemistry analyzer.

Request For Discount On This Reporthttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=34976

Emphasis given on delivering precise results and exploit the testing flexibility has further boosted growth for veterinary chemistry analyzer. Additionally, the importance given to hematology tests has spurred growth in the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of veterinary chemistry analyzer are Alfa Wassermann, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., Arkray, Inc., Biochemical Systems International Srl, Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd., Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Elitechgroup, Idexx Laboratories, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research:

  • Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/veterinary-anesthesia-equipment-market.html
  • Veterinary Anti-Infectives Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/veterinary-anti-infectives-market.html
  • Veterinary Antibiotics Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/veterinary-antibiotics-market.html

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany, NY – 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.