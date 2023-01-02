Blotting Systems Are Heavily Utilized By Biotech And Pharmaceutical Companies For The Discovery Of New Drugs And The Identification Of Diseases

Rockville, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global blotting systems market is valued at US$ 1.14 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

Blotting systems are employed to move nucleic acids, proteins, or other biomolecules from the gel to the membrane. Blotting is the transfer process, and the membrane contains filters that attach to protein molecules, enabling protein identification on membranes by antibody coupling. For the purpose of spotting and displaying spots, the membrane is subsequently mounted to an imaging device, such as a chemiluminescence imager. In addition, antibodies directed against certain targets, such as DNA probes, can be incubated with membranes for use in applications such as probe-based diagnostics.

Blotting system tests are in extremely high demand as a result of the rising prevalence of HIV. Blotting systems are always recommended over ELISA tests for HIV detection due to their higher accuracy in identifying HIV antibodies in the patient’s blood. Also, the rising prevalence of contagious diseases, technological breakthroughs, and the growing healthcare sector worldwide are boosting the blotting systems market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global blotting systems market is projected to reach a valuation of 1.86 billion by 2033.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the projected period.

Sales of blotting systems in Germany are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Demand for blotting systems from pharma & biotech companies is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the next 10 years.

Winning Strategy

The blotting systems market is highly competitive with the presence of top market players. The leading companies are strongly investing in R&D for the advancements of products and techniques. The major market participants are also focusing on collaborations, partnerships, and more to increase their revenue shares.

The new line of LI-COR Quantitative Western Blotting Solutions was recently introduced by LI-COR, Inc.

The debut of Aviva Systems Biology’s AvivaBlot product line of ECL reagents for western blot application was announced in April 2022. Aviva Systems Biology is a market leader in immunoassay kits, antibodies, and recombinant proteins for life science research. Through improved and stabilised chemiluminescent detection, this new portfolio provides picogram to low femtogram protein detection.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the blotting systems market is getting stricter with each year passing. The key players in the blotting systems market are concentrating on launching a greater selection of products to maintain their positions in the fierce competition.

In the past few years, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has introduced a new line of western blotting products, including the Trans-Blot Turbo Transfer System and Immun-Blot PVDF Membrane.

Key Companies Profiled

Advansta Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

LI-COR, Inc. (LI-COR Biosciences)

Merck KgaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

A technique used in biochemistry and molecular biology called gel electrophoresis uses an electric field to separate macromolecules (DNA, RNA) based on size. The gel matrix containing the DNA fragments needs to be placed between two electrodes with a positive and a negative pole to accomplish this separation. The negatively charged nucleic acids will then be guided by the voltage through the pores of the gel and towards the positive charge end, while larger molecules cannot or can only move very slowly through it. Small separated bands appear on the surface as a result, which can then, if necessary, be examined, for example, under UV light.

Key Segments of Blotting Systems Industry Research

By Product : Gel Electrophoresis Blotting Systems Imagers Consumables

By Type : Southern Western Northern Eastern

By End User : Pharma & Biotech Companies Academic & Research Institutes Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global blotting systems market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (gel electrophoresis blotting systems, imagers, consumables), type (southern, western, northern, eastern), and end user (pharma & biotech companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

