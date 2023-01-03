Key players in the sterile medical packaging market are highly investing in R&D to produce smart packaging solutions. Fact.MR’s report reveals key market dynamics.

Rockville, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sterile medical packaging market is valued at US$ 44.22 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 86.99 billion by the end of 2033.

A sterile barrier solution known as sterile medical packaging creates an aseptic surface in the product and acts as a microbial barrier. They offer a robust microbiological barrier throughout the product’s life cycle to maintain the sterility of medication and medical equipment. Sterile medical packaging is widely accessible and comes in the form of bottles, pouches, and packaging trays.

Some of the major and crucial factors that will probably boost the growth of the sterile medical packaging market during the anticipated timeframe include the rapidly developing healthcare industry, the rising rate of the global geriatric population (who are more prone to several disorders), the rising demand for medical devices and surgical equipment, increasing respective governments effort to develop the level of infection control and rising prevalence of favourable healthcare policies.

Plastic is an excellent material for moulding into a variety of shapes, and its high barrier qualities make it ideal for sterile medical packing. Thus, the demand for plastic sterile medical packaging is increasing rapidly.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8074

Top manufacturers of sterile medical packaging are focusing on the very lucrative Asia Pacific region to boost their market share and financial earnings. India, China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the highest profit-earning marketplaces. The healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific region is developing rapidly as a result of these countries’ persistent attempts to promote domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for sterile medical packaging solutions is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2023-2033.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 12% during the projected period.

Sales of plastic sterile medical packaging materials are expected to rise at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Demand for glass sterile medical packaging materials is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7% during the next 10 years.

“Emergence of smart packaging solutions and rising prevalence of contagious disorders are expected to boost the sales of sterile medical packaging materials,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

With the presence of leading companies, the market for sterile medical packaging is moderately competitive. Leading businesses are heavily spending on R&D to enhance their products and techniques. Top market players are also adopting various tactics such as new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions.

Huhtamaki announced the release of their PeelGrid solution for sterile packaging in 2019. This product can be used as a lidding film and a pouch. PeelGrid serves as a barrier to air and microbes.

Key Companies Profiled

Bemis Co., Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Oracle Packaging

Placon Corporation

Riverside Medical Packaging Co., Ltd.

SteriPack Group

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Wipak Oy

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8074

Key Segments of Sterile Medical Packaging Industry Research

By Material: Plastic Glass Metal Paper & Paperboard

By Type: Thermoform Trays Sterile Bottles & Containers Sterile Closures Pre-fillable Inhalers Pre-fillable Syringes Vials & Ampoules Blisters & Clamshells Bags & Pouches Wraps

By Application: Pharmaceuticals & Biologics Surgical & Medical Instruments In-vitro Diagnostic Products Medical Implants

By Sterilization Method: Chemical Sterilization Radiation Sterilization High Temperature/Pressure Sterilization

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8074

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sterile medical packaging market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on material (plastic, glass, metal, paper & paperboard), type (thermoform trays, sterile bottles & containers, sterile closures, pre-fillable inhalers, pre-fillable syringes, vials & ampoules, blisters & clamshells, bags & pouches, wraps), application (pharmaceuticals & biologics, surgical & medical instruments, in-vitro diagnostic products, medical implants), and sterilization method (chemical sterilization, radiation sterilization, high temperature/pressure sterilization), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Shelf Stable Packaging Market: Shelf stable packaging is mainly utilized in retail stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and the food industry to meet the consumer demand for shelf stable packaging commodities. It is used widely due to the convenience it offers in keeping items in a systematic manner

Biodegradable Packaging Material Market: The global biodegradable packaging materials market is estimated at USD 88 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 169 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032. The global biodegradable packaging materials market accounts for ~9% of global packaging market in 2022

Packaging Robots Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 7%, the global packaging robots market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2032. Demand for vacuum grippers is forecasted to increase faster at a CAGR of 8% through 2032

Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Market: The global blister and other high visibility packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 95 billion by 2033, up from US$ 50 billion in 2023. Packaging is one of the fastest expanding industries that is constantly changing based on demand from end users and consumers

Medical Flexible Packaging Market: The global medical flexible packaging market is estimated at USD 25.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 40.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032. The global medical flexible packaging market accounts for ~30% of the global medical packaging market in 2022.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583