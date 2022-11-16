Dermatology and cosmetic clinics are poised to channel more than 2/3rd of revenue to the Dermatology Lasers Market. Hair removal and face rejuvenation are anticipated to remain the most lucrative application segments

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global dermatology lasers market is worth US$ 1.64 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 2.88 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2030.

Dermatology lasers have turned out to be the vital parts of tools owned by dermatologists to treat skin diseases. The WHO states that close to 30% of cancers diagnosed worldwide are skin cancer and nearly 3 Mn non-melanoma skin cancers occur globally all through the year. Also, 130K melanoma skin cancers are not to be missed.

Application areas of dermatology lasers include tattoo removal, skin resurfacing, and hair removal. However, of late, lasers have been used for treating cutaneous malignancies as well as skin diseases. As such, new-fangled laser equipment has been floated to treat autoimmune diseases like alopecia areata, vitiligo, and psoriasis. The equipment abreast with low-intensity laser could be used to heal wounds as well. Lasers could be guided for aiming at target cells, that too, without causing any disturbance to adjacent cells. Types of laser include Q-switch Nd: YAG, argon, carbon dioxide, dye and metal vapor lasers, ruby, and likewise.

Consumers are growing all the more concerned regarding their appearance coupled with the growing standards of living. This factor is expected to take the dermatology lasers market to new heights in the upcoming period. The other areas of treatment include reduction of wrinkles and lines, lightening of brown spots, and tightening of sagging skin.

An interesting fact over here is that in spite of knowing that getting tattooed falls in the category of ‘craze’, the end-consumers prefer tattoo removal for medical or personal reasons. At the same time, higher cost of laser treatment along with risk of side-effects could restrain the market. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Dermatology Lasers Market’, with its analysts and consultants at discretion.

Key Takeaways from Dermatology Lasers Market

North America holds the largest market share and is expected to continue with the winning streak even in the forecast period. This could be attributed to growing awareness regarding signs of ageing, aesthetic desires, and preventing skin cancer.

Europe stands second with dermatology laser technology being increasingly adopted for improving aesthetic looks.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness stupendous growth in the dermatology lasers market in the forecast period with an exponential influx of technological advancements like minimally invasive surgeries. Medical tourism is also on the rise.

Competitive Landscape

Nurnberg, in January 2020, announced launching ClearSkin PRO, which claims to be a breakthrough applicator. The product is reported to result in younger looking skin.

Candela Corporation, in July 2018, did announce that it had obtained approval from the US FDA for Vbeam Prima (an advanced 595 nm pulsed dye laser (PDL)). It has an extra wavelength of 1064 nm with many other novel features.

Cutera, Inc. has floored two products – the New JulietTM laser and Secret RF micro-needling devices for treating skin and tissue diseases.

Sciton Inc. has entered into strategic alliance with MDL (Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.) for rendering an improved diagnosis regarding skin.

“With lasers being used at initial stages for lightening or alleviating skin conditions, the dermatology lasers market is slated to grow at an astounding rate in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

How does the Report scale through?

The research study is based on product (solid-state dermatology lasers, gas dermatology lasers, and pulsed dye dermatology lasers), by technology (ablative dermatology lasers and non-ablative dermatology lasers), by indication (hair removal, facial rejuvenation, tattoo removal, scar treatment, skin cancer, psoriasis, vitiligo, varicose veins, actinic ketosis, and wound treatment), and by end-use (hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and dermatology & cosmetic clinics).

With growing occurrences of skin cancer and growing awareness about various advanced cosmetic dermatology procedures like dermabrasion for removal of surgical scars, the global dermatology lasers market is bound to witness splendor in the forecast period.

Key Segments of Dermatology Lasers Industry Survey

Dermatology Lasers Market by Product:

Solid-state Dermatology Lasers

Gas Dermatology Lasers

Pulsed Dye Dermatology Lasers

Dermatology Lasers Market by Technology:

Ablative Dermatology Lasers

Non-ablative Dermatology Lasers

Dermatology Lasers Market by Indication:

Hair Removal

Facial Rejuvenation

Tattoo Removal

Scar Treatment

Skin Cancer

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Varicose Veins

Actinic Keratosis

Wound Treatment

Dermatology Lasers Market by End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics

