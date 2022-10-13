Sodium Methoxide Market Gains Impetus with Burgeoning Demand for Chemical Fibers and Processed Oil

Tokyo, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR’s latest research report on the global sodium methoxide market offers an elaborate analysis on leading segments in terms of form, packaging type, application, end-use industry, and region. It also provides detailed information about key players and the vital strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global sodium methoxide market is projected to expand by more than 3% during the forecast period (2018 – 2027). Need for chemicals used in the production of chemical fibers and dyes, oil processing, and medicinal formulations that call for catalytic reactions are some of the major factors that have led to expansion of the sodium methoxide market.

Additionally, the sodium methoxide market is anticipated to expand throughout the course of the forecast period as a result of rising demand from several applications, particularly the pharmaceutical and agro-based sectors. In the commercial electrolytic method that uses inert gas, sodium methoxide is made from sodium chloride and methanol.

The global sodium methoxide market will also be driven by its use as a catalyst in the biodiesel sector. However, sodium methoxide is considered to be a common catalyst in the manufacturing of biodiesel and is highly reactive to oxygen.

In order to prevent it from breaking down into sodium hydroxide and methanol at high temperatures, it is maintained away from moisture, water, or air. Rising amount of biodiesel that can be produced as a result of the high demand for fuel and government initiatives in some nations to blend it with other fuels is also set to aid growth. Demand for sodium methylate has increased as a result of the rising biodiesel production capacity of various companies.

Get A Sample Copy of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2800

The pharmaceuticals sector represented a sizable portion of the sodium methoxide market. Production of several molecules, ranging from medicines to agrichemicals, is possible by using sodium methoxide. It is employed in the pharmaceutical sector to produce a large number of vitamins, including vitamin B1, vitamin A1, trimethoprim, and sulfadoxine.

Asia Pacific is set to dominate the sodium methoxide market in the next decade. The market for sodium methoxide is projected to be driven by increasing use of the chemical in the bio-energy sector in both developed and emerging nations like China and India. Manufacturers are utilizing cutting-edge technology to produce sodium methoxide in order to draw in a variety of end-use sectors and increase their market share & profitability margins on a global scale.

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific excluding Japan sodium methoxide market is poised to expand by 1.5x through 2027.

Europe currently dominates the sodium methoxide market with a share of more than 35%.

In Asia Pacific, China is projected to generate the lion’s share amid the presence of a large number of chemical manufacturers.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to showcase steady growth with ongoing development of new manufacturing facilities.

North America sodium methoxide market is set to grow 1.3x during the forecast period (2018-2027).

Growth Drivers:

Rising use of sodium methoxide as a catalyst in various applications such as synthetic detergents, grease, and oil processing is likely to aid growth.

Use of sodium methoxide for the synthesis of several compounds, right from agrochemicals to pharmaceuticals, is set to push growth.

Restraints:

Presence of mercury in sodium methoxide can lead to difficulty in breathing, itchiness, and heart issues, which may hamper its demand.

High price of methanol and sodium metal that are used for the production of sodium methoxide may obstruct the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2800

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the sodium methoxide market are likely to adopt a wide range of development tactics such as product launches, product approvals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures. They are developing innovative products to cater to the changing requirements of their clients.

For instance,

In April 2018 , BASF announced that its facility for sodium methoxide in Brazil will be able to produce more product. A 30% increase in terms of capacity will be made from the current 60,000 metric tons to 80,000 metric tons. The plant will start working in 2020 with the extra capacity.

BASF announced that its facility for sodium methoxide in Brazil will be able to produce more product. A 30% increase in terms of capacity will be made from the current 60,000 metric tons to 80,000 metric tons. The plant will start working in 2020 with the extra capacity. In January 2020, a new silica plant with several applications was discovered in the German region of Geesthacht by the company Evonik.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

E.I du Pont de Nemours and company

Anhul jinbang Medicines Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zibo Xusheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Lantal Industrial Co. Ltd.

Supra Group of Companies

Desatec

Senxuan

Get Full Access of this Report through our Secure Payment Options

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2800

More Valuable Insights on Sodium Methoxide Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global sodium methoxide market for the forecast period of 2018 to 2027. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of sodium methoxide through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Form:

Amorphous Powder

Aqueous Solution

By Packaging Type:

Drums

Bulk Containers

Glass Bottles

By Application:

Catalyst

Precipitant

By End-use Industry:

Bio-energy

Life Science and Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Metallurgy

Mining

Oil & Gas

Personal Care

Others (Plastics, Painting, Transport & Machinery)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Covered in the Sodium Methoxide Report

What is the projected value of the sodium methoxide market in 2018?

At what rate will the global sodium methoxide market grow until 2027?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the sodium methoxide market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global sodium methoxide market during 2018-2027?

Which are the factors driving the sodium methoxide market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the sodium methoxide market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Sodium Ethyl P–hydroxybenzoate Market: The global sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is predicted to expand rapidly due to its increasing use in various food items such as fruit juice and jelly. As sodium is a necessary mineral, demand for sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate is also anticipated to remain steady.

Sodium Sulphite Market: The global sodium sulphite market showcased a CAGR of 1.1% in the historical period of 2015 to 2019. Rising demand for solar energy is likely to drive the global market in the next decade. The sodium sulphite market is mainly being driven by rising demand for preservatives in packaged foods, medicines, and cosmetics.

Sodium Chlorate Market: As per Fact.MR, the sodium chlorate market exhibited steady growth at a CAGR of 4.1% over the past half-decade. Growth is attributed to rising demand for pulp and paper in paperboards, hygiene goods, and chemical production.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Chemical & Material Industry

https://www.factmr.com/industry/chemical-materials

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog