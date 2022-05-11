Rising Social Media Platform REVolution Brings Key Features and Functions Without Invasive Big Brother Mentality

By combining key functionality and a commitment to free speech, REV has made waves in the already-chaotic social media space

DALLAS, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amidst major news stories regarding social media and censorship, rising social networking platform REV has continued to rise in popularity thanks to its commitment to freedom of expression. By providing users with key features and functions that have become essential to social media platforms while simultaneously appealing to all community users through its inclusive approach, REV has emerged as a platform for all during a time period dominated by unnecessary and invasive algorithms.

In April 2022, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk purchased social media giant Twitter for $44 billion. Already one of the most successful and influential innovators of the modern era, Musk’s acquisition and future plans for the platform have virtually eliminated the need for one-sided and underdeveloped platforms.

Most of these platforms branded themselves as alternative political platforms to Twitter while copying the site’s functionality to entice users to join. Aside from being unoriginal and severely underdeveloped, one of the most concerning issues with all of these platforms is that they all still exercise strong censorship practices and gather just as much personal data as the platform they copied.

In an effort to be more than just a platform for one side of an ideology, REV has continued its vision for an engaging, innovative, and inclusive social media platform.

“If Elon is a free speech absolutist, as he has presented himself to be, he has done an excellent service to pave the way,” said Shastina Sandman, CEO of REV.

“We hope he is successful in his new venture, as he appears to be focused on similar concepts to the ones that make REV’s platform so unique when compared to its competitors. Site functionality and freedom of expression are and will continue to be our highest priorities as we look to expand and grow our platform into the game-changing social network we know it can be.”

REV will continue to preserve American freedoms and eliminate abuse, bots, and scams. REV is designed to be a place where anyone can express their opinion freely, regardless of religious or political affiliation.

Over the next 45 days, REV users can expect to see a series of exciting changes such as the introduction of the REVup platform as well as the implementation of creative and innovative features to images and video.

To join REV’s redefining approach to social media through a balanced exchange of ideas and freedom of expression, please visit https://REVsocialnetwork.com, or navigate to the Apple or Android app stores to download the platform for mobile.

About REV

REV offers social media networking services that redefine social media through a balanced exchange of ideas and freedom of expression.

Contact Information: press@therevapp.com

