Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett’s Berkshire; operating profit disappoints

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a 23% decrease in quarterly operating profit, while soaring prices in stock holdings such as Apple Inc enabled the conglomerate to smash its old record for full-year earnings.
