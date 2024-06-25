According to FMI, the United States is projected to continue dominating the global titanium dioxide color market over the forecast period. As per the study, the United States accounted for 32.9% of market share in 2022. In 2023, the market is expected to amount to USD 11.2 million.

NEWARK, Del, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global titanium dioxide color market is forecast to expand at 3% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to surge from USD 34 million in 2023 to USD 44.9 million by 2033.

Titanium dioxide color is incorporated to elevate the color and sheen of some specific foods. The element is also used for food safety applications. A growing proclivity toward brighter-looking food items is anticipated to push market growth.

Surging preference for pastries and candies among children is projected to lead the market demand. Processed food items are added with titanium dioxide color to impart a whitening effect to the food.

In Germany, food products like dressings, savory sauces, cheese, and soft drinks are being increasingly consumed. A high intake of these food items is projected to propel market development.

Titanium dioxide color has aroused safety concerns regarding its consumption. However, FDA has usually perceived titanium dioxide color as safe for consumption. Furthermore, a large proportion of the population does not consume it enough to pose any potential health harm.

The European Food Safety Authority, nevertheless, does not agree with this scientific opinion regarding the use of titanium dioxide color. The agency concluded on May 2021 that titanium dioxide color (E171) cannot be considered safe for human consumption. Consequently, suppliers of food colors are receiving inquiries regarding the replacement of this white agent.

The titanium dioxide color market is projected to stay undeterred in the face of such challenges. This is further supported by the limited alternative options for opacifying food items. As a result, the titanium dioxide color is projected to continue being a ubiquitous solution for whitening effects in confections.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Titanium Dioxide Color Industry:

The titanium dioxide color industry in the United States is projected to dominate the global market by attaining a 32.9% market share. In 2023, the market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 11.2 million.

In the European region, Germany held a market share of 9.9% in 2022. Going forward, the German titanium dioxide color industry is projected to achieve US$ 3.4 million by 2023.

Japan is a substantial market in the Asia Pacific titanium dioxide color industry. The country holds a 3.3% market share. By 2023, Japan is estimated to be worth US$ 1.2 million.

Two other crucial markets in the Asia Pacific market are China and India. China is anticipated to expand at 4.7% CAGR and India is projected to expand at 3.9% CAGR .

and India is projected to expand at . Both China and the United Kingdom are anticipated to register a 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on application, the candy or confectionery segment is expected to hold a 24.5% market share.

Up-to-date with Recent Developments in the Titanium Dioxide Color Industry

Key players in the market are establishing their operational facilities across the globe. Some commonly adopted strategies by key participants include product launches, strategic acquisitions, and long-run agreements with the customers. Take, for example, Lomon Billions procured Yunnan Metallurgical Xinli Titanium Industry Co. With this acquisition, the company aims to enhance its production capacity of sponge, titanium slag, and TiO2.

Market participants, however, are being threatened by the introduction of titanium dioxide color alternatives. For instance, in March 2022, ADM revealed its new offering of PearlEdge proprietary white color solutions. With this new launch, the company filled a “vital white space” in the industry. These new inventions are assisting manufacturers to phase out titanium dioxide (E171) from their formulations.

Key Companies in the Market

Tronox Incorporated

DuPont

Huntsman

Evonik Industries

Millennium Chemicals

Kronos

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

The Chemours Company

Lomon Billions Group

Titanium Dioxide Color Market Analysis by Category

By Application:

Beverage

Bakery, Snacks, & Cereal

Candy / Confectionery

Dairy

Fruit Preparations / Fillings

Meat, Poultry, Fish, & Eggs

Potatoes, Pasta, & Rice

Sauces, Soups, & Dressings

Seasonings

Pet Food

By Region:

North America

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

