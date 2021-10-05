Risk & Insurance Names Three CorVel Partners as 2021 All-Star Risk Managers

Partnership enhances risk management strategies and improves outcomes for Staples, Oklahoma City, and Hoag Memorial Hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, today announced that three of the company’s partners were named All Star Risk Managers 2021 by Risk & Insurance. Risk managers from Staples, Hoag Memorial Hospital, and the City of Oklahoma City won the award, which recognizes emerging risks and mitigation strategies and highlights outstanding individuals who are responsible for managing risk or claims for their employers and are driving the industry forward.

Karen Dalton, Senior Manager, Risk Management at Staples, launched a new workers’ compensation program in less than a month utilizing CorVel’s Advocacy 24/7 call line, which employees can call to report a workplace injury at any time. The improved system led to a 50–70% claim avoidance rate per month, a 73% claim closure rate, and no litigation to date.

Windee McKinley, Director, HR, Operations and Compliance at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, CA, implemented new safety protocols, increased personal protective equipment orders to cope with the surge in admissions, and managed the latest state-mandated reporting for the hospital. CorVel’s risk management platform helped McKinley protect her employees during a global pandemic and resulted in a 28% decrease in average costs incurred per claim, zero COVID-related litigation claims, and 96% of employees returning to work at full capacity.

Nick Kelly, Risk Manager of the City of Oklahoma City (COKC), partnered with CorVel to implement various safety initiatives, a dedicated task force, and an expanded COVID testing and vaccine program for COKC employees and their families, which helped to avoid mass COVID outbreaks and keep the city’s services running smoothly.

“We are incredibly proud of our partners and their innovative approaches to improving their programs,” said Michael Combs, CorVel’s CEO. “We look forward to continuing to work with our outstanding partners, and we celebrate their accomplishments.”

All-Stars Risk & Insurance winners were announced in the September 2021 issue of Risk & Insurance and are featured on their official website, in an e-newsletter, and in the digital edition of the magazine.

