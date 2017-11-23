Risk Management 32/17: Changes in risk parameters

New parameters will apply from November 29, 2017
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Parameter Value List, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Rules & Regulations. See attached file.
For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact [email protected] or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.
