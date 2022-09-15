Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Risk Strategies Acquires Beattie & Associates

Risk Strategies Acquires Beattie & Associates

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Purchase bolsters industry-leading National Employee Benefits Practice

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Beattie & Associates, a retail agency in Missouri specializing in employee benefits for both individuals and employers. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Headquartered in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Missouri, Beattie & Associates is led by its principal, Tom Beattie. For more than 30 years, the agency has focused on helping both individuals and businesses across a range of industries, create effective and affordable employee benefits coverages that meet their specific needs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tom and his team at Beattie & Associates to the Risk Strategies family,” said John Greenbaum, national employee benefits practice leader at Risk Strategies. “Their approach to both team and client work is a great fit with our culture and we’re excited to have them aboard as we expand our capabilities regionally.”

Beattie offers business clients a full range of employee benefit coverages, including group health, disability, life, dental, and vision, as well as associated support services. Beattie’s client base is highly loyal and largely concentrated in the Midwest Region.

“Wanting to preserve our specialty focus and expand our capabilities without losing our high-touch approach to client services made becoming part of Risk Strategies the absolute right choice,” said Beattie. “I’m excited by the possibilities to further extend our relationships and offerings, including property and casualty, to new and existing clients.

In addition to its base in the St. Louis region, Beattie has presence across Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana, as well as Chicago. The Montana presence represents an expansion for Risk Strategies. Beattie’s Chicago presence will complement existing, long-standing Risk Strategies operations.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

Media Contact
Brittany Gould
Account Executive
rsc@matternow.com
518-937-3720

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.