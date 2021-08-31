Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Risk Strategies Acquires Benevestco, adds to National Employee Benefits Practice

Risk Strategies Acquires Benevestco, adds to National Employee Benefits Practice

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Georgia-based specialist brings deep experience in plan creation for large commercial accounts

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired the assets of employee benefits specialty broker Benevestco, Inc., a Resource Seven company. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Based in Fayetteville, Georgia, Benevestco is a specialist in creating and servicing tailored benefits plans for businesses, with a focus on mid to large-market employers. Benevestco will join the Risk Strategies National Employee Benefits Practice and have access to robust capabilities and resources to further support its client base.

“Risk Strategies’ specialist approach relies on the deep, focused experience our people bring to each client engagement,” said John Greenbaum, National Practice Leader of Employee Benefits at Risk Strategies. “Benevestco built their business with the same specialty approach, and their people and their experience will be a valuable addition to our practice.”

Founded in 2002 by Glendae Tuthill, Benevestco has clients across a number of industries with a strong base in high technology businesses. The firm offers a holistic approach to helping clients with their employee benefits needs: from the development of effective long-term strategies, to ensuring compliance delivered with ongoing personalized service that supports employee engagement.

“Getting employee benefits right is as complex as it is important,” said Tuthill. “We know expert focus enables consistent success, and saw becoming part of Risk Strategies as a natural way to preserve this specialty approach while scaling our reach and capabilities.”

In addition to benefits consulting and brokerage services, Benevestco assists clients with human resources and compliance needs, including ERISA, ACA, COBRA and FMLA. The team’s expertise extends to health and wellness consulting, alternative benefits, financing and targeted solutions to minimize claims risk for their clients.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, click here.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

Media Contact
Sarah Wersackas
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.