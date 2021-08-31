Risk Strategies Acquires Benevestco, adds to National Employee Benefits Practice

Georgia-based specialist brings deep experience in plan creation for large commercial accounts

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired the assets of employee benefits specialty broker Benevestco, Inc., a Resource Seven company. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Based in Fayetteville, Georgia, Benevestco is a specialist in creating and servicing tailored benefits plans for businesses, with a focus on mid to large-market employers. Benevestco will join the Risk Strategies National Employee Benefits Practice and have access to robust capabilities and resources to further support its client base.

“Risk Strategies’ specialist approach relies on the deep, focused experience our people bring to each client engagement,” said John Greenbaum, National Practice Leader of Employee Benefits at Risk Strategies. “Benevestco built their business with the same specialty approach, and their people and their experience will be a valuable addition to our practice.”

Founded in 2002 by Glendae Tuthill, Benevestco has clients across a number of industries with a strong base in high technology businesses. The firm offers a holistic approach to helping clients with their employee benefits needs: from the development of effective long-term strategies, to ensuring compliance delivered with ongoing personalized service that supports employee engagement.

“Getting employee benefits right is as complex as it is important,” said Tuthill. “We know expert focus enables consistent success, and saw becoming part of Risk Strategies as a natural way to preserve this specialty approach while scaling our reach and capabilities.”

In addition to benefits consulting and brokerage services, Benevestco assists clients with human resources and compliance needs, including ERISA, ACA, COBRA and FMLA. The team’s expertise extends to health and wellness consulting, alternative benefits, financing and targeted solutions to minimize claims risk for their clients.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, click here.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

Media Contact

Sarah Wersackas

[email protected]