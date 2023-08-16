Oregon-based agency bolsters presence in Pacific Northwest

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Bisnett Insurance, an Oregon-based full-service retail agency. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded by its current Chairman, Roger Bisnett in 1982, Bisnett Insurance is based in West Linn, Oregon and offers commercial lines, personal lines and employee benefits products to clients. The company has operations in the Pacific Northwest including Oregon, Arizona and Idaho.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the Northwest with the addition of Bisnett,” said Pat Roth, West Regional Leader, Risk Strategies. “Their collaborative culture and deep expertise in many key industries and product lines is a great fit with our operations,” he added.

Bisnett’s serves a wide variety of industries across its geography, including transportation and trucking, farm and ranch, construction, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, real estate, public entities, and non-profit organizations, among others. Product lines offered include auto, home, business, health, and life, among many others.

“Our number one priority was finding a partner who shares our core values and family-like culture,” said Helen Edgington, President, Bisnett Insurance. “We found a perfect fit in Risk Strategies. Like us, they understand the power of collaboration, are team focused and build strong relationships with their employees and clients. By joining Risk Strategies, we maintain our local presence while strengthening our capabilities to better support our clients.”

In addition to strong organic growth, Bisnett has also built its regional success through 14 agency acquisitions since inception. This M&A history has enabled it to bring aboard top-tier experts with deep expertise in multiple industry sectors. This steady, effective investment in its people and business has, in turn, also engendered a growing loyal client base.

This acquisition further expands Risk Strategies footprint in the Pacific Northwest, and builds upon the previous acquisition of Fournier Group, a full-service commercial and personal lines retail insurance agency headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Dowling Hales acted as exclusive financial advisor to the sellers in this transaction.

