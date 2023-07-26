New York-based retail broker brings expertise in construction and development

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Castle Rock Capacity, a full-service property and casualty insurance broker with notable expertise in the construction, real estate and development industries. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in New York City, Castle Rock was co-founded in 2006 by its CEO and President, Jon Lipton. The firm offers a broad array of property and casualty coverage to commercial and personal lines clients—including builders risk, contractors insurance and bonds, general and product liability, restaurant, directors and officers, and home and auto insurance.

“Specialty knowledge and deep expertise have driven Risk Strategies growth from the start,” said Rob Rosenzweig, Risk Strategies New York Regional Leader. “Jon and his team at Castle Rock have built their success on this same approach. We’re excited to welcome them to the Risk Strategies family.”

A recognized leader in the New York region, Lipton is an insurance industry veteran with over 25 years of experience. He sits on several boards, serves in industry leadership positions and has been an expert witness in his areas of expertise including construction, hospitality, real estate and product liability.

In addition to its focus on construction and real estate, Castle Rock has established business in a number of industries and markets including nutraceuticals, life sciences and professional services. The firm’s business model, like Risk Strategies, is designed to ensure clients receive dedicated, senior-level attention from its professionals.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

