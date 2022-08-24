Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Risk Strategies Acquires Dickstein Associates Agency

Risk Strategies Acquires Dickstein Associates Agency

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Full service, all-lines firm adds to northeast footprint, boasts loyal client base.

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Dickstein Associates Agency, a full-service retail insurance agency. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey and founded in 1965, Dickstein Associates provides comprehensive risk management solutions, including property and casualty insurance coverages to individuals and businesses. Its expertise and customer service has created a loyal customer base with long-term client relationships, most notably among its top 10 clients averaging 22 years with the firm.

“Dickstein’s longevity and client loyalty is evidence they share our client-first mindset,” said John Scroope, Risk Strategies national director of retail operations. “They are a great fit for us, and our teams have already identified new opportunities to collaboratively work together and help their clients, and to grow the business.”

Dickstein’s expertise in risk management and insurance solutions has been primarily centered around real estate and technology companies as well as coastal condominium associations for which Dickstein offers an exclusive program.

“Responsiveness to clients’ needs built our business and reputation,” said Kevin P. McDonough, CIC, CRM, Dickstein Associates principal and executive vice president. “Joining Risk Strategies ensures our clients will continue to receive that same level of service while expanding the resources we can provide.”

In addition to property and casualty insurance, Dickstein Associates also offers clients life and health benefits, focusing on companies in the private and public sector. The acquisition adds to Risk Strategies’ overall expertise, including servicing public entities where Dickstein Associates has notable history and experience.

“Deep knowledge and innovative collaboration fuel our success,” said Rob Rosenzweig, Risk Strategies commercial lines leader, New York region. “Dickstein brings specialty expertise in technology, real estate, and public entities, matching existing focus areas at Risk Strategies and our New York Metro Region, and a culture of teamwork that is already uncovering new opportunities.”

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

Media Contact
Brittany Gould
Account Executive
rsc@matternow.com
518.937.3720

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.