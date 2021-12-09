Breaking News
Risk Strategies Acquires Fournier Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Expands in Pacific Northwest, adds to aviation, entertainment capabilities

BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Fournier Group, a full-service commercial and personal lines retail insurance agency. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the firm is led by its President, Greg Kuhns. Consistently ranked among the “100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon” by Oregon Business, Fournier Group’s accomplished management team, comprised of insurance veterans, has guided dynamic growth both geographically and by industry, with specialty expertise in hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and aviation.

“We believe culture and expertise are equally important for success,” said John Scroope, Risk Strategies’ National Director of Retail Operations. “With Fournier Group, we see terrific people who are smart, dedicated, and caring, with deep expertise that will add to key existing practices, while adding valuable new depth and knowledge in others.”

A dynamic agency founded by the late Dirk Fournier, Fournier Group built a regional reputation as a leading expert in the restaurant and hospitality industries. In 2018, Fournier Group acquired Aircraft & Marine, a well-established aviation insurance agency located in Washington State. It acquired Casswood Insurance Agency in 2019, adding expertise in entertainment insurance as well as New York and California operations.

“In seeking the right partner to perpetuate our business and founding vision, Risk Strategies’ specialist approach and collaborative focus really stood out,” said Greg Kuhns, President, Fournier Group. “Risk Strategies had the expertise-focus we wanted, but we were equally impressed with the quality of the people and inclusive, collaborative culture we encountered at every level of the organization.”

Risk Strategies continues to acquire complementary companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition and are additive to the Risk Strategies family. Over 100 organizations, each with specialty expertise and capabilities, have joined the company since its founding in 1997.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

