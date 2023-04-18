Kentucky presence bolsters Central Region Employee Benefits capabilities

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of HollandStivers Employer Solutions, a specialist in employee benefits located in Paducah, Kentucky. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tracing its roots back to 1994, HollandStivers Employer Solutions marks the first acquisition by Risk Strategies in Kentucky. The firm brings several complimentary capabilities to the Risk Strategies National Employee Benefits Practice, including expertise in group medical, individual medical, group life and dental. HollandStivers also offers clients payroll administration and other HR services.

“We acquire firms that match in terms of culture and approach to our specialist focus,” said John Greenbaum, Risk Strategies National Employee Benefits Practice Leader. “The team at HollandStivers are great people and expand our geographic presence while adding expertise in integrated human capital management and payroll administration to our rapidly growing repertoire of client services.”

With almost 30 years of experience in the benefits insurance industry, HollandStivers has established deep, trusted relationships with its clients. The firm’s strong client-focused approach builds great loyalty among its customers, with many having been with the firm for over 20 years.

“In seeking a firm to help expand our capabilities and reach, we saw Risk Strategies specialist, client-first approach as being a great fit for our people and our clients,” said Jody Stivers, Founder & President, HollandStivers. “We’re excited to become part of a true national-scale specialty brokerage and practice.”

Along with customized employee benefits solutions, HollandStivers offers clients an array of value-added services including data analytics, carrier rate negotiation, compliance assistance, and employee communication and education. The payroll administration services directly provided by the firm include product selection and implementation of a payroll HCM (Human Capital Management) system as well as ongoing technical support for their payroll HCM.

