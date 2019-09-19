Risk Strategies Adds Brad Gabbard to National Health Care Practice

Health care veteran joins one of the country’s largest, fastest growing health care practices, brings rare experience working with major brokerages, reinsurers

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the appointment of longtime health care industry veteran, Brad W. Gabbard, CPCU, as a Senior Vice President to its national health care practice.



Most recently, Gabbard was an executive vice president and health care practice leader for Willis Towers Watson’s Columbus, OH office. Gabbard’s experience also includes nine years at Aon Risk Services, Inc., focused on the health care industry, and time as a medical professional liability underwriter with General Electric’s Employers Reinsurance Corporation, one of GE’s largest businesses at the time and one of the world’s largest reinsurers.

“Risk Strategies’ health care practice is committed to hiring and retaining the best experts in the business in order to deliver superior service and advice to health care clients across the spectrum of risk,” said Bob Dubraski, Risk Strategies’ National Health Care Practice Leader. “Brad is one of the top health care specialists in the business, and we are absolutely thrilled that he has decided to join our team.”

As one of the few brokers in the United States to have focused health care experience while working with major brokerage firms and a major reinsurer, Gabbard brings clients significant experience in developing and administering alternative risk-financing vehicles, such as self-insurance trusts, captive insurance companies, risk retention groups and high deductible programs.

“I am excited to be joining Risk Strategies’ national health care practice,” said Gabbard. “Being part of a firm built on industry specialization and joining a truly national, client-focused health care team that collaborates to deliver value across all areas of risk is exactly what I was looking for to best serve health care clients throughout the country.”

Recognized as one of the leading health care brokers in the country, Gabbard has worked with dozens of captives and some of the country’s largest acute facilities and hospital systems. He has also spoken at the IMAC Conference in Cayman, OSHRM, ASHRM and Crittenden on health care risk-financing issues. A graduate of Ohio University, he earned his CPCU designation in 2000 and served as president of the Ohio Society of HealthCare Risk Managers.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

