Breaking News
Home / Top News / Risk Strategies Adds Brad Gabbard to National Health Care Practice

Risk Strategies Adds Brad Gabbard to National Health Care Practice

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Health care veteran joins one of the country’s largest, fastest growing health care practices, brings rare experience working with major brokerages, reinsurers

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the appointment of longtime health care industry veteran, Brad W. Gabbard, CPCU, as a Senior Vice President to its national health care practice.

Most recently, Gabbard was an executive vice president and health care practice leader for Willis Towers Watson’s Columbus, OH office. Gabbard’s experience also includes nine years at Aon Risk Services, Inc., focused on the health care industry, and time as a medical professional liability underwriter with General Electric’s Employers Reinsurance Corporation, one of GE’s largest businesses at the time and one of the world’s largest reinsurers.

“Risk Strategies’ health care practice is committed to hiring and retaining the best experts in the business in order to deliver superior service and advice to health care clients across the spectrum of risk,” said Bob Dubraski, Risk Strategies’ National Health Care Practice Leader. “Brad is one of the top health care specialists in the business, and we are absolutely thrilled that he has decided to join our team.”

As one of the few brokers in the United States to have focused health care experience while working with major brokerage firms and a major reinsurer, Gabbard brings clients significant experience in developing and administering alternative risk-financing vehicles, such as self-insurance trusts, captive insurance companies, risk retention groups and high deductible programs.

“I am excited to be joining Risk Strategies’ national health care practice,” said Gabbard. “Being part of a firm built on industry specialization and joining a truly national, client-focused health care team that collaborates to deliver value across all areas of risk is exactly what I was looking for to best serve health care clients throughout the country.”

Recognized as one of the leading health care brokers in the country, Gabbard has worked with dozens of captives and some of the country’s largest acute facilities and hospital systems. He has also spoken at the IMAC Conference in Cayman, OSHRM, ASHRM and Crittenden on health care risk-financing issues. A graduate of Ohio University, he earned his CPCU designation in 2000 and served as president of the Ohio Society of HealthCare Risk Managers.

To learn more about the health care practice, please click here.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

CONTACT: Media Contact
Sarah Sturba
(401) 432-6503
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.