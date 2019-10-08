Risk Strategies Appoints John Mina as CEO

Mina succeeds Founder Michael Christian, who takes role as Executive Chairman

BOSTON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that President John Mina has been named Chief Executive Officer. Mina will succeed Michael Christian, Risk Strategies founder and long-time CEO, who will move to the Executive Chairman role.

As president during Risk Strategies’ most explosive growth phase, Mina has been instrumental in developing efficient processes and instituting a regional structure that has thoughtfully and effectively supported the company’s ongoing path to national prominence. During his tenure, Risk Strategies has more than doubled in number of employees, revenues and premiums placed on behalf of its clients.

“I’m excited for John to assume this new role,” said Christian. “Since joining the company, he has quickly demonstrated he has the right vision, skill set and experience to ensure the firm’s continued success as we move into our next chapter as a leading national brokerage firm.”

Mina has worked in the insurance industry for his entire 30-year career and joined Risk Strategies in April of 2017 from Willis Towers Watson, where he was Head of Corporate Risk and Broking, Atlantic South Region. As CEO of Risk Strategies, he will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of the company and working as a senior advisor to the leadership team while managing the day-to-day operations. In addition, he’ll support the needs of clients, employees, investors and trading partners.

“Mike’s original vision for Risk Strategies has clearly met its moment,” Mina said. “Clients today require advice as well as policy placement. They look to their broker for focused, expert insight that removes uncertainty and reduces their overall cost of risk. With the right vision and core team in place, I’m excited to lead the firm into a dynamic future.”

In taking on the CEO position, Mina will push forward on a variety of growth opportunities, including continuing the firm’s successful merger and acquisition activity, recruitment of key professionals, and the ongoing build-out and deepening of Risk Strategies’ specialty practices. Christian, who founded Risk Strategies in 1997, will continue to be actively involved in guiding the strategic direction of the company. He will concentrate on client experience and broader growth initiatives, support M&A activities, focus on the refinement of Risk Strategies’ specialty value propositions, and serve as senior advisor to the executive team.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit our website at www.risk-strategies.com .

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.