Risk Strategies Experts Named 2020 Power Brokers by Risk & Insurance

Kristina Marcigliano and Emily Weiss Schaffer recognized for continued excellence in fine arts risk management

BOSTON, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, and its subsidiary DeWitt Stern , have been recognized for excellence in its fine arts practice by Risk & Insurance.

Kristina Marcigliano and Emily Weiss Schaffer have both been named 2020 Power Brokers in the fine arts category. In addition, Kierstin Johnsen , who was a 2019 fine arts Power Broker, was a finalist. As Senior Account Executives, Kristina and Emily do incredible work for their clients, obtaining specialty liability policies, managing complex exhibitions, and obtaining comprehensive coverage with precise language.

Kristina Marcigliano joined DeWitt Stern in 2013. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the State University of New York at Albany. As a 2017, 2018 and 2020 Power Broker winner, Kristina has extensive knowledge of the insurance programs available for both dealers and collectors, coupling her fine art specialty insurance expertise with her claims advocacy.

“We’re so pleased to once again have our talented brokers recognized for their great work,” said Mary Pontillo, fine art practice leader for Risk Strategies’ DeWitt Stern Fine Art Division. “Kristina always works so hard on behalf of her clients, and they consistently express appreciation for her dedication and attention to detail.”

Emily Weiss Schaffer joined DeWitt Stern in 2011. She studied at Skidmore University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History. Emily was additionally a 2016 and 2018 Power Broker winner. As a licensed property and casualty broker in the state of New York, Emily is recognized for her hands-on approach to insuring art for galleries, private collections and individual artists.

“Emily has a great talent for recommending prescient coverage options, keeping clients current and preparing them for future risks,” said Pontillo. “Both Emily and Kristina have great passion for this field, and they work tirelessly on behalf of their clients. They couldn’t be more deserving of this recognition!”

The Risk & Insurance® Power Broker® Awards are an annual selection of the most effective and influential commercial insurance brokers. The Power Broker® designation is based on nominations provided by brokers and risk managers and is judged on the quality of the application and references by risk managers in each industry sector. Hundreds of risk managers and risk executives are interviewed in the process of identifying and soliciting, evaluating and judging the nominees. Brokers are judged primarily on their creativity in solving risk-related problems during the previous year, their demonstrated industry knowledge and their high level of client service.

