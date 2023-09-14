Establishes Risk Management Advisors brand as lead for operations

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it will consolidate its independent captives group under the Risk Management Advisors (RMA) brand. This move merges Atlas Insurance Management into the RMA brand and operations.

The newly consolidated operations will be led by Managing Director Max Jong, who joined as part of the RMA acquisition by Risk Strategies in 2019. Atlas was acquired by Risk Strategies in 2020. Combined, Risk Strategies captives operations rank as the sixth largest on Business Insurance Magazine’s March 2022 list of Top 10 Captives Managers Worldwide.

“At a time when alternatives to traditional insurance approaches in risk management are becoming more important than ever, I’m excited that we are taking this step in building out one of the country’s most knowledgeable and effective captives operations,” said Jong. “Bringing together our operations will make it easier to build on and add to our capabilities in ways that meaningfully benefit clients.”

Risk Strategies RMA captives group specialists are recognized leaders in the design, implementation and management of all types of captive insurance companies. Founded in 2004, RMA came into the Risk Strategies family with an industry reputation for innovation and excellence in developing and administering captive insurance programs, as well as in developing programs for the self-funding of benefits and workers compensation insurance. At the time of its acquisition by Risk Strategies, Atlas ranked among the top 10 firms worldwide by Business Insurance Magazine, in terms of number of captives managed.

“Bringing these groups together under one brand and structure will have real benefits for both our clients and our overall business,” said John Mina, CEO, Risk Strategies. “As one group, our professionals can more easily collaborate to solve problems and identify new opportunities as the demand for alternative risk approaches grows.”

Risk Strategies entered the captives space in 2018, building on its historic focus of offering clients alternative risk funding methods.

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. RiskStrategies.com.

