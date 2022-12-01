Core business segment offers extensive consulting services for employers and insurance providers

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has launched its national consulting and actuarial services business.

Now merged into a single unified business segment and reporting to John Greenbaum, Risk Strategies Consulting incorporates expertise and offerings from key acquisitions of industry leading consulting and actuarial firms acquired over the past four years including Corporate Benefit Audits (2018), United Health Actuarial Services (2019), Centric Actuarial Solutions (2021), Cambridge Advisory Group (2021), and recently announced Aquarius Capital Solutions (2022).

These companies joined Risk Strategies to build upon their strengths and expand their reach and ability to serve clients’ growing and complex needs. By merging their collective specialties into one unit, the company can further support clients with an expert, holistic consulting experience to address complex challenges and offer advanced, proprietary tools to forecast and plan for their future success. The team is made up of experienced consultants, actuaries, data scientists, auditors, pharmacists, accountants, and other experts helping clients understand the risks of their business.

“As operations and risk become more dynamic and complex, leveraging data to drive smarter business decisions is paramount,” said John Greenbaum, executive vice president, Risk Strategies. “Bringing our industry-leading consulting teams under one umbrella creates a powerhouse of specialty expertise to help clients better understand their risks and potential costs, ultimately leading to highly effective strategies that reduce clients’ costs and manage their overall risk.”

Risk Strategies Consulting will operate independently from the company’s brokerage business, ensuring full business separation of clients and autonomy of consulting work. Services provided include high-touch consulting and state of the art analytics, strategy and consulting (encompassing health and welfare with deep pharmacy expertise as well as mergers and acquisitions), actuarial services for plan sponsors, providers and insurers (encompassing captive and self-funded programs, long-term care, Medicaid, Medicare supplement / Advantage, supplemental health, life insurance, disability income, reinsurance and stop-loss, healthcare and network provider consulting and property and casualty actuarial and consulting services), and benefit audit services (encompassing employee benefit and claim audits; stop-loss services; and plan document, policy and claims review).

These services are provided to clients from a wide variety of industry segments including government entities, manufacturing and distribution, self-insured organizations including corporations and trusts, healthcare organizations, national and regional insurance companies, and private equity firms, among others.

About Risk Strategies:

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

