Risk Strategies Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Award Recognizes Outstanding Employers in the Insurance Industry

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has been named for the fifth consecutive year in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program. The award recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow.

Founded in 1997 in Boston, Risk Strategies is a leading independent specialty broker providing comprehensive risk management advisory services, insurance and reinsurance services for property & casualty, employee benefits and private client services risks. Growing quickly, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions, 140 specialty firms have joined the company in the past decade, bringing its workforce to nearly 4,000 associates.

“Since our founding, Risk Strategies has built an entrepreneurial people-centric culture,” said John Mina, chief executive officer. “Our people are the foundation of our success. We are dedicated to creating a destination workplace that is fulfilling and rewarding for our associates. For five consecutive years, the Best Places to Work in Insurance recognition confirms that our efforts are working.”

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies, and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices, and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor again,” said Amanda Mullan, chief human resources officer. “Our people are our greatest asset, and we want to maintain a workplace where our associates experience a great work life and culture. We will continue to evolve and advance our people-centric culture to be a core differentiation for the company.”

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year’s report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, click here.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.

In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at info@businessinsurance.com.

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies,” and “Best Employers” programs on a national, state-wide, and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

