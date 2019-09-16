Breaking News
Risk Strategies Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance

Award Recognizes Outstanding Employers in the Insurance Industry

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has been named for the second consecutive year in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

Founded in 1997, Risk Strategies is a leading national brokerage built for the challenges of today’s hyper-connected, fast-changing world of global business. With over 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies provides customized insurance and reinsurance placement and risk management advice to clients nationwide.

“We’ve been in business more than 20 years and view our employee experience as the foundation upon which everything else we do is built,” said John Mina, President of Risk Strategies. “Staying true to our roots of a client-centric organization and having an energized and talented team that stays connected to our mission is a significant competitive advantage.”

“Being named to Business Insurance’s list of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for 2019 demonstrates that Risk Strategies has built a culture in which employees are supported and engaged, which benefits their customers and the employers’ financial performance,” says Business Insurance Publisher, Peter Oxner.

Risk Strategies is constantly enhancing its specialty practices and capabilities and increasing its geological footprint. Over 50 firms have become part of Risk Strategies in recent years, bringing valuable expertise and resources that enhance its ability to deliver best-in-class service to clients and grow business in niches such as employee benefits, health care, entertainment, higher education, professional liability, and fine arts, among others.

“We take a lot of pride in being named a Best Place to Work for the second year in a row,” said, Risk Strategies’ Chief Human Resources Officer, Janis Simat. “Risk Strategies fosters a collaborative environment that prioritizes employee care, creates meaning and purpose, and provides a fun and challenging career destination for our colleagues.”

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year’s report features 75 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled as a sponsored content supplement in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit: www.risk-strategies.com. To join the team, check out its openings across the country on its careers page.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About Business Insurance
Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges. In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at [email protected]

About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group works with partners to establish “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies,” and “Best Employers” programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

