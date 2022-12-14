Will champion the region’s commercial growth, client experience, and recruiting efforts

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage, and risk management firm, today announced it has appointed Doran Lamond as Commercial Lines Leader, New England region. In this new role, Lamond will be responsible for building a regional strategy for the commercial property & casualty business, focused primarily on driving, and achieving business results through enhancing the client experience, people strategies, and market relationships.

Lamond brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to this new role. She joined Risk Strategies in 2021 through the acquisition of Tripoint Insurance. Lamond’s expertise lies in working with clients who have complex liability, captives, and other performance-based insurance programs.

“Our regional commercial lines team will benefit greatly from Doran’s experience in working on clients with complex risk exposures and managing insurance programs that address those risks. Her deep technical experience combined with her positive can-do-attitude and personable nature will be extremely valuable to our entire team,” said Ed Flanagan, Risk Strategies New England regional leader.

Lamond graduated from Trinity University with a bachelor’s degree in Art History and has since earned her Associate in Captive Insurance (ACI).

“We have a talented team of professionals both regionally and nationally at Risk Strategies who work incredibly hard to help clients protect what matters most to them,” said Lamond, “I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate with them and help us grow together.”





Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

