RiskIQ and Splunk Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Attack Surface Visibility and Protection

New RiskIQ Apps for Splunk Provide Global Asset Visibility and Rich Context for Security Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RiskIQ , the leader in attack surface management, today announced several new apps and add-ons for Splunk that will help security teams accelerate digital transformation initiatives as new threats are introduced to the enterprise. RiskIQ’s apps and add-ons for Splunk enable market-leading digital attack surface discovery, incident enrichment, and threat hunting capabilities inside the Splunk Data-to-Everything(™) Platform.

RiskIQ’s Apps for Splunk help give SecOps teams several ways to access RiskIQ’s Internet Intelligence Graph, which extracts terabytes of internet data to map the billions of relationships between internet-exposed infrastructure worldwide. These matched data sets now combine with Splunk’s search, monitoring, and analysis capabilities to deliver a best-in-class attack surface management and risk reporting.

“Integrating two of the market’s leading threat analysis solutions is game-changing as security teams face an influx of new threats to their organizations’ rapidly-evolving digital presence,” said Brandon Dixon, RiskIQ VP of Strategy. “RiskIQ’s Internet Intelligence Graph continuously maps the internet, and our Apps for Splunk give an enterprise an enhanced view of their attack surface and the context they need to respond and remediate security incidents quickly.”

There are three ways Splunk users can tap RiskIQ’s internet-wide telemetry and internet data collection to continuously visualize and defend their ever-changing attack surface and proactively protect their organization:

RiskIQ Digital Footprint for Splunk: The RiskIQ Digital Footprint App for Splunk automatically updates Splunk with an organization’s external asset inventory, including asset metadata. RiskIQ correlates and enriches this external asset inventory with Splunk’s internal data to build reports, dashboards, identify vulnerabilities, and enable proactive attack surface management.

RiskIQ PassiveTotal for Splunk: The RiskIQ PassiveTotal App provides Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform with petabytes of RiskIQ external Internet security intelligence. The app lays RiskIQ’s Internet Intelligence Graph on top of Splunk data in one location to help security teams understand how internal assets interact with external infrastructure, providing unparalleled context and intelligence to detect, investigate, and remediate IoC’s and security events.

RiskIQ Security Intelligence Services for Splunk: RiskIQ Security Intelligence Services Add-on for Splunk delivers comprehensive security intelligence powered by RiskIQ directly into Splunk. This add-on ingests observation and curated threat feed data from RiskIQ and makes it available to all Splunk users. Saved content can be queried, analyzed, and merged with existing Splunk logs to detect, surface, or investigate suspicious activity. This integration enables security teams to rapidly scale and automate their threat detection, incident response and threat investigation programs.

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is the leader in digital attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization’s digital presence. With more than 75 percent of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by thousands of security analysts, security teams, and CISO’s, RiskIQ’s platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect the business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

Try RiskIQ Community Edition for free by visiting https://www.riskiq.com/community/ . To learn more about RiskIQ, visit www.riskiq.com .

© 2020 RiskIQ, Inc. All rights reserved. RiskIQ is a registered trademark of RiskIQ, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Holly Hitchcock

Front Lines Media

805-801-9798

[email protected]