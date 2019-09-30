RiskIQ Named Startup Most Likely to Receive Capital Investment at Innovation CONNECT CIO Technology Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RiskIQ, the global leader in attack surface management, today announced it took home the CIO Favorite Award at the Innovation CONNECT CIO Technology Day. The award is given to the company in which CIO attendees would most want to invest if they had significant capital to fund a startup.

Innovation CONNECT Technology Day enables CIOs to get exposure to other companies and products funded by leading VCs and angel investors. The forum, which is in its 9th year, is hosted by Hausman Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and Silicon Valley Bank. It hosts business leaders and entrepreneurs who highlight their cutting-edge technology in a series of pitches explaining how it solves a business problem significant to the audience. Each audience is tailored based on the interest of the CIOs in attendance.

Over 200 startups were nominated by VC firms to present to 25 CIOs, with 30 companies selected by the CIOs to attend the event. Companies traveled from as far as Israel and Germany to present at this year’s event.

With cloud migration and digital transformation top-of-mind for all CIOs at the forum, managing the exposures created by these initiatives was a top concern, which meant a large crowd for RiskIQ CEO Lou Manousos. In his pitch, Manousos explained how RiskIQ helps businesses understand their attack surface and measure the risk of threats and exposures as they grow their digital presence.

“Many organizations have almost no visibility into their digital attack surface and the way their customers and employees interact with it,” said Manousos. “I was able to show that RiskIQ technology brings the massive scope of an organization’s attack surface into focus. In the age of security outside the firewall, CIOs and their teams must be able to manage risk and combat threats while they innovate.”

“Cybersecurity is such a critical area for companies and a long-standing investment area for entrepreneurs and investors,” said Gerald Brady, Managing Director of Corporate Relationships at Silicon Valley Bank. “We are delighted to see RiskIQ take such a strong position in the market. We wish them much continued success on their journey.”

The forum also included one-on-one break-out sessions, where Manousos could give attendees a deeper dive and answer their questions. In these sessions, he demonstrated that RiskIQ’s internet-scale visibility is a unique value proposition and an essential tool in a quickly evolving cyberthreat landscape.

Following their analysis, the CIOs picked RiskIQ as the startup in which they’d be most willing to invest, selecting the company over two co-finalists.

