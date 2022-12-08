Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) recent capital raise and expansion of its technology suite of products for its Watchtower risk and performance platform, has enabled the company to address the growing risks surrounding the Finance and Insurance industries, including Compliance, Third-Party, and FinTech Risk Management.

David Dean, Chief Revenue Officer Strategic Risk Associates (SRA)

Richmond, Virginia, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strategic Risk Associates (SRA), a leading provider of integrated risk and performance management SaaS technology (WatchtowerTM) for the BFSI industry, has appointed David Dean as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company-wide sales strategy and SaaS software sales efforts. No stranger to SRA, David has been with the company for over three years, serving as Chief Strategy Officer, and has played a vital role in SRA’s recent accelerated growth trajectory.

Mr. Dean spent 35 years in executive leadership at the C-suite level in multiple industries, including healthcare, consumer products, and financial services. His track record in supporting SRA’s last two rounds of capital raises, totaling over $18 Million dollars for the company over the last three years, his success with bringing on strategic partnerships to expand Watchtower capabilities, leading partner acquisitions, and growing the Insurance line of business from its infancy, helped in this strategic decision.

“With David leading the charge, SRA is now aligned to tackle our future with full force to accomplish our sales Objectives and Key Results (OKRs),” said Michael Glotz, CEO and Co-Founder of Strategic Risk Associates. “We have a commitment to our team members, customers, investors, and strategic partners to grow responsibly while innovating our technology offerings to position SRA as the industry’s most comprehensive platform to address risk and performance management. I believe David will help us achieve this goal.”

Mr. Dean holds SRA’s core values of teamwork and respect, dear to his heart. “My vision is that this will provide even greater focus and operational efficiencies across the team and build a mantra of teamwork and collaboration across the organization,” said Mr. Dean. “I’m excited to get to work and show our customers how Watchtower’s simplistic design tackles complicated problems, offering our customer’s Board and Executive Management team a one-stop solution to mitigate risk and make insightful business decisions.”

Corporate Marketing and Communications, Strategic Partnerships, and the SaaS Sales Go to Market Teams for Finance and Insurance will report to Mr. Dean. You can connect with Mr. Dean on LinkedIn here.

About Strategic Risk Associates

Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) is a SaaS technology solutions provider supported by a risk and compliance consulting practice serving the Financial Services, Insurance, and Technology industries. SRA’s proprietary technology and methodologies were designed and built “by bankers, for bankers” enabling clients to navigate risk and drive growth. SRA Watchtower is an intelligent risk and performance management platform built to continuously inform, enlighten, and empower executives and boards. SRA has helped hundreds of customers effectively navigate through significant risk events since the 2008 financial crisis.

Learn more at www.SRArisk.com or follow us on LinkedIn

