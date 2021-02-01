RISMedia Announces 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, Recognizing Headline-Making Achievements in 2020

Breaking News
NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RISMedia, the leading information and news provider for the residential real estate industry, today announced its 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers. This year’s honorees are a dynamic group of individuals who, despite the onslaught of challenges they faced in 2020 due to the coronavirus health crisis, have made news for their positive contributions to the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers include nearly 300 industry members, showcased in the February 2021 issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine and in a directory on RISMedia.com, in the following categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Additionally, within the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia honored its third-annual Hall of Fame Newsmakers:

  • Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands
  • Allan Dalton, CEO & SVP, Real Living Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
  • Joan Docktor, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®
  • J. Lennox Scott, CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate
  • Vinnie Tracey, President, Realty ONE Group
  • Dan Forsman, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
  • Leslie Appleton-Young, SVP & Chief Economist, California Association of REALTORS®
  • Cameron Merage, CEO & Founder, First Team Real Estate
  • Craig Cheatham, President & CEO, The Realty Alliance
  • Rosey Koberlein, Chairperson, Long Companies

“Every year, we’re amazed by the incredible ingenuity and success of members in the real estate community, ranging from the glass ceilings being shattered by industry leaders, to the creativity and innovation being implemented at a record pace, and all the way to the wonderful charitable work being accomplished across the nation,” said John Featherston, founder, president and CEO of RISMedia. “This year, more than ever, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of real estate’s finest professionals—the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2020 even amid a turbulent time for the industry, and the world, facing the challenges head-on and without fear. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition.”

RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers

Here are just some of the nearly 300 individuals honored this year:

Achievers

  • Morgan Carey, CEO, Real Estate Webmasters
  • Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, President, the Menkiti Group and Keller Williams Capital Properties
  • Joshua Harley, Founder & CEO, Fathom Holdings
  • Thad Wong, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, @properties

Crusaders

  • Donnell Williams, President, National Association of Real Estate Brokers
  • Nick Bailey, Chief Customer Officer, RE/MAX
  • Jessica Edgerton, EVP of Operations / Corporate Counsel, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
  • Ryan Weyandt, CEO, LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

Futurists

  • Marc Gould, Senior Vice President, National Association of REALTORS®
  • Kathryn Redican, COO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties
  • Charis Moreno, Vice President of Sales, NextHome, Inc.
  • Joe Rand, Executive Director / Chief Creative Officer, Broker Public Portal / Howard Hanna | Rand Realty

Influencers

  • Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company
  • Sherri Johnson, CEO & Founder, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting
  • Tommy Choi, Co-Founder, Weinberg Choi Residential
  • Shannon McGahn, Chief Advocacy Officer, National Association of REALTORS®

Inspirations

  • Ennis Antoine, SVP of Training and Career Development, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
  • Paul Boomsma, President & CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
  • Sue Yannaccone, President & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group
  • Britton Sanchez, Vice President Franchise Operations, HomeSmart Internd

Luminaries

  • Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America
  • Mike Pappas, President & CEO, The Keyes Company
  • Helen Hanna Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
  • Dan Steward, President & CEO, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

Trailblazers

  • Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens
  • Bob Goldberg, CEO, National Association of REALTORS®
  • Teresa Palacios Smith, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, HomeServices of America and HSF Affiliates
  • Jim D’Amico, CEO, CENTURY 21 North East

Trendsetters

  • Carrie Little, Managing Broker, CarMarc Realty Group
  • Doug Nesbit, Director Affinity Partnerships, CMG Financial
  • Craig McClelland, VP & COO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
  • Amy Chorew, VP of Learning, Realogy Expansion Brands

For consideration for the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to [email protected]. Official online nominations will open this spring.

About RISMedia
RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information for real estate’s most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and educational events, including RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange; the Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner; and the Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

About RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers
RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers recognize those individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve. For over 40 years, RISMedia has been covering those making news in real estate through its print and online media vehicles, and formally honors those individuals at the Annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.

Contact:
Maria Patterson
Executive Editor
RISMedia
203-855-1234 ext. 127
[email protected]

