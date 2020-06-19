Breaking News
Rita Gilbert Greer, EdD, shares the inspiration, initiative and insights of more than 40 African-American educators

‘Teacher Journeys: Memories, Reflections, and Lessons from 20th- Century African-American Educators’ released

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When Rita Gilbert Greer, EdD, began thinking about the challenges that today’s teachers are dealing with–low wages, lack of respect, little if any, positive recognition, she decided that she wanted to do something to recognize educators for the jobs they do. In “Teacher Journeys: Memories, Reflections, and Lessons from 20th-Century African-American Educators” (published by Archway Publishing), she recognizes some of the outstanding African-American educators who may be highly notable and others who are unsung heroes.

 

This book shares the inspiration, initiative and insights of more than 40 African-American educators whose stories are riveting, heart-wrenching and sometimes comical, but capture the heart of teaching as a profession.  The educator voices are clear, distinct and thoughtful as they examine their own careers in retrospect and use those lenses to analyze issues and challenges facing today’s teachers in today’s classrooms. They are clear-cut in their thinking and observations regarding what made good-to-great teachers in the 20th century and what makes good-to-great teachers today.

 

Greer agrees that, “While teaching as a profession does not hold the same value today as it did in 20th century America, the burden of developing and imparting the knowledge and skills that keeps society moving forward has been placed squarely upon the shoulders of teachers regardless of how unfair and lopsided it seems.” She firmly believes, “The education of America’s youth should be our number one priority.  We cannot meet the challenges and competition on the world stage if we do not have a highly skilled, knowledgeable, caring and competitive teaching force. This book makes the argument for recruiting, building, and sustaining that teaching force in today’s society.”

 

“Teacher Journeys: Memories, Reflections, and Lessons from 20th-Century African-American Educators” aims for readers to remember their teachers and the impact those teachers had on their lives; reflect on the value of education and respect and appreciate teachers for what they do; talk positively about teachers and teaching as a career; remember the characteristics of good teachers; and say to those “special people”–“Have you considered teaching as a career?” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/teacher-journeys-rita-gilbert-greer-edd/1136925734?ean=9781480887992.

 

“Teacher Journeys: Memories, Reflections, and Lessons from 20th-Century African-American Educators”

By Rita Gilbert Greer, EdD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 480 pages | ISBN 9781480887985

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 480 pages | ISBN 9781480887992

E-Book | 480 pages | ISBN 9781480888005

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Rita Gilbert Greer, EdD, a native of Louisville, is a graduate of Central High School and the University of Louisville, from which she received three degrees including a doctorate of education. An educator for nearly 50 years, Greer divided her time between the K-12 education arena and university teaching. She taught middle and high school for 13 years before matriculating to the central office as an administrative intern.  Later, she served as human resources specialists, data management coordinator and HR director. In 2010, she joined Spalding University’s faculty as director of the Leadership Education Doctoral Program and Advanced Graduate Education Programs. Until her retirement, she shepherded the EDD program as well as the Masters and Rank Programs for certifying counselors, teacher-leaders and principals. She and her high school sweetheart/husband of nearly 51 years have one daughter who is an educator, and two grandchildren.  Greer is also a cancer survivor.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

