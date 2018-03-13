Breaking News
Home / Top News / Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells Six Student Housing Properties Totaling 31 Units/92 Beds in Temple University Area for $6,760,000

Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells Six Student Housing Properties Totaling 31 Units/92 Beds in Temple University Area for $6,760,000

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of 1326 N. 15th Street, 1439 N. 15th Street, 1843 & 1845 N. 18th Street, and 1822 & 1824 Willington Street, which are all Temple University area properties. The properties are all off-campus student housing with a total of 31 units and 92 beds.  The apartments are all newer construction or newly renovated with spacious floor plans and higher-end finishes. 

“Temple continues to attract investors from outside of the Philadelphia market.  Two of these properties were sold to buyers from the New York Metro area,” stated Ken Wellar, Managing Partner at RRA. 

“The Temple submarket has been very active,” added Christopher Egan, Senior Associate at RRA. “As the school has gained recognition for not only their academics but also their successful athletic programs, enrollment has increased year over year. There is no shortage of demand for well-constructed student housing product that enables students to walk safely to and from class.”

Temple University’s Main Campus sits on 105-acres with an enrollment of over 40,000 students.  Out of the 40,000 students, 15,000 live on or near Main Campus, which is a vibrant, urban community located just minutes from Center City.  Over the last 10 years, there has been a continued growth in the student population with more students opting to live by campus rather than commute, which furthers the need for housing units and beds.

The neighborhood is primarily made up of row-homes and independently owned businesses. These properties were an opportunity to invest in a growing and redeveloping neighborhood along Broad Street with Temple University at the focus.

Seth Douglas, Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Associate, noted: “Temple University has continued to invest in both its facilities and its neighborhood to increase student matriculation. This has resulted in the Temple area seeing significant appreciation in its student driven real estate values.  It continues to be a solid market for any investor looking to get into student housing.”

For more information on current rates or to view our available listings visit www.RittenhouseRealty.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3a17d58-eafe-460e-a8d4-7416ef14dfe3 

Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rittenhouse Realty Advisors is a real estate advisory firm with an extensive focus in the brokerage of multi-family communities throughout the northeast region of the United States. Formed in February 2013 by a group of advisors with more than 30 years of commercial investment sales experience, our focus is on multi-family and mixed-use properties with significant residential components.

www.RittenhouseRealty.com

Press Contact: Corey Lonberger and Ken Wellar
Managing Partners
215-454-2852

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.