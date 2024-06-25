Rival Rival invests in organizations in the built ecosystem with the collective goal of catalyzing innovations that will actively transform the industry. We rival the status quo by empowering visionary companies to pursue disruptive technologies and techniques that will reshape how the built world operates. Our highly skilled team believes the return on these strategic investments will transform lives, communities, and the world for the better. For more information visit rival.re.

Fort Wayne, Ind., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rival Holdings has acquired Laux Construction, a Michigan-based general contractor specializing in commercial construction. The company has served the greater Lansing area for more than 25 years on a wide variety of construction projects in the public and private sectors, including education, healthcare, industrial and commercial needs.

Founded by David Laux in 1996, Laux Construction has experienced steady growth by focusing on high-quality work and client satisfaction. The company employs nearly 40 team members with a multitude of roles in the service areas of general contracting, construction management and design and build. Recent notable projects include the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Legacy Parkway, the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) Multimodal Gateway and a new building for Michigan Virtual University.

“We have been searching for a strong partner in the commercial construction industry, and we are thrilled to welcome Laux Construction to the Rival team,” said Rival Holdings CEO Brad Crawford. “The industry is on a growth trajectory, and Laux has demonstrated strong momentum while maintaining a positive reputation for quality and service. They will be an important part of our strategy to impact the built environment.”

Founder and CEO of Laux Construction David Laux said, “At Laux Construction, we strive to build business relationships as strong as family, and we know we are only as good as our last project. Our clients trust that we will always deliver a quality product with superior customer support, and that’s why they continue to come back to us. I believe the Laux Construction vision and values align with Rival, and I look forward to working with Rival leadership as we move forward together.”

Rival, which launched operations in 2023, has assembled an experienced team with deep industry knowledge and a desire to make a strong, positive impact on the built world.

About Rival Holdings

