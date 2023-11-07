Formerly Known as SilkRoad Technology, Rival Accelerates Innovation and Modernization of Talent Acquisition Suite with Relaunch of Rival Recruit and Availability of Rival Engage

Chicago, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rival , formerly SilkRoad Technology, today announced a relaunch of its recruiting product, Rival Recruit, which is now available. Rival Recruit is the first complete talent acquisition suite with more than 700M pre-loaded passive candidates powered by AI-driven insights and candidate engagement. In addition, Rival Engage , the company’s candidate engagement offering, is now available. These announcements come on the heels of SilkRoad’s inclusion in the 2023 Nucleus Research Talent Acquisition Value Matrix .

“Hiring teams today are short on time and talent. Rival Recruit gives them both,” says Rival CEO Greg DiTullio. “With Rival Recruit, recruiters and hiring managers can quickly and easily collaborate on a talent strategy and execute their program with precision and speed. At Rival, we empower people to do their best work by providing the stable foundation necessary to be confident and agile even in the face of disruption.”

Rival Recruit is an intelligent talent acquisition suite that improves recruiting performance with generative AI, recruitment marketing, communication, engagement, and analytics. It is the only talent acquisition suite to provide recruiters and hiring managers with a more accurate snapshot of the candidate market because it can recommend the top candidates from its embedded pool of more than 700M people based on the job requisition, which saves time and advertising budget. Other features include:

Analytics: Measure and improve performance with compliance insights, recruitment funnel analytics, and business intelligence to identify trends, improve decision-making, and optimize hiring strategy.

Patented AI-enabled Candidate Sourcing: Access to hundreds of millions of passive candidate profiles and intelligent recommendations driven by job requisitions. Evaluate and align talent pool composition with DE&I initiatives, skills and experience requirements, and corporate objectives.

Applicant Tracking System (ATS): Source, screen, tag, and disposition candidates with a modern, user-friendly interface. Create branded, mobile-optimized career sites that simplify the application process to prevent drop-offs. Upload job requisitions to the Rival partner network on a nightly feed for free to expand awareness of employer brand and opportunities.

Interview Scheduling: Simplify and automate interview scheduling to speed time-to-hire and offer a convenient candidate experience.

Conversational Messaging: Easily communicate with candidates individually or at scale and improve visibility across hiring teams with message logs.

Offers: Create and extend offers to candidates.

Integrations: Streamline and accelerate workflows by integrating Rival Recruit into your HR tech stack.

Rival Engage is an intelligent, tailored talent acquisition solution that improves the candidate experience and application conversions with AI-enabled sourcing, recruitment marketing, career sites, hosted apply, and integrations with an ATS of choice. Engage enables organizations to complement existing talent acquisition tools with enhanced branding, recruitment marketing, and a streamlined application process that reduces drop-off rates and improves awareness and consideration, ultimately driving more candidates for in-demand roles.

“Rival Recruit and Rival Engage are the most intelligent talent acquisition solutions on the market today,” says Rival Chief Product Officer Poornima Farrar. “We did not hold back when it came to leveraging cutting-edge technology like AI to power sourcing, prioritization, and recommendations. Recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates were all top of mind as we designed Recruit and Engage. We are determined to provide organizations the flexibility to meet business demands and deliver experiences that delight candidates. Whether organizations need to scale up to meet hiring demand or source with precision for talent with specific skills or experience, Rival is the perfect partner.”

For more information, visit www.rival-hr.com and follow the company on X via @rival-hr.

To learn more about stable agility, read https://rival-hr.com/embracing-change-a-new-chapter-at-rival/ .

About Rival

Rival, formerly SilkRoad Technology, is the intelligent Talent Acquisition engine powering stable agility for Human Resources teams. The company’s suite of recruiting, onboarding, learning, and performance products is architected for agility, optimized with automation, and designed to scale and adapt to evolving needs. As an end-to-end solution or with a single product plugged into an existing stack, the flexibility of Rival enables change agility while maintaining business stability. With Rival, teams proactively drive talent strategies with precision and speed for maximum impact. From mid-market to Fortune 100 companies, customers agree that Rival is the ideal partner in stable agility.

