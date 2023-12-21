RIVERVIEW, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading provider of treatment for addiction and mental health conditions, is one of the first facilities to be recognized by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as a Blue Distinction® Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery. This prestigious designation helps patients suffering from a substance use disorder identify facilities that deliver quality treatment and care.

CEO Jeff Turiczek remarked, “We have always strived to deliver exceptional care that is rooted in the latest evidence-based practices and therapies. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our team of compassionate and skilled healthcare professionals works tirelessly to ensure that each patient receives personalized care that addresses their unique needs and promotes optimal health outcomes.”

River Oaks Treatment Center earned the recognition by demonstrating a commitment to patient safety and quality outcomes. The facility was evaluated based on objective measures that were developed with input from leading accreditation and quality organizations, as well as the community. River Oaks demonstrated its commitment to clinical excellence by providing coordinated multidisciplinary care, timely access to quality medical and psychosocial services, and offering medication-assisted treatment (MAT) – the gold standard of care for opioid addiction that includes a medication component and behavioral therapy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 188 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, which highlights the seriousness of the opioid epidemic and how critical it is for patients to receive comprehensive, meaningful care.

“The opioid epidemic is a serious public health crisis, and timely access to quality medical and psychosocial care is critical for saving lives,” said Turiczek. “We are honored to be a place in our community that patients can trust with their healthcare based on our proven track record.”

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care. Research shows that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.

For additional program information and a current listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.

About River Oaks Treatment Center

River Oaks Treatment Center is located near Tampa, FL. River Oaks treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 813-213-4987.

About Blue Distinction Centers

Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures, developed with input from the medical community. A Local Blue Plan may require additional criteria for providers located in its own service area; for details, contact your Local Blue Plan. Blue Distinction Centers+ (BDC+) also met cost measures that address consumers' need for affordable healthcare.