Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / River Oaks Treatment Center Hosts Free Overdose Training Session for the Community

River Oaks Treatment Center Hosts Free Overdose Training Session for the Community

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, River Oaks Treatment Center is educating the community on how to save lives. In 2021, the country saw yet another record year of overdose deaths with more than 107,000 lives lost, a 15% increase from the number of overdose deaths in 2020, and Florida was not spared from those results. The primary driver of last year’s deaths was the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which accounted for more than 88% of all opioid overdose deaths and more than 66% of all total overdose deaths. As a result, River Oaks will host a free virtual training session accessible to any member of the community on how to administer the life-saving opioid overdose antidote Narcan®.

River Oaks Treatment Center’s virtual training session will take place on August 30 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert and will be eligible to receive a digital badge indicating that they have received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“Florida has ranked number two in terms of overdose deaths, and the prevalence of fentanyl in the Tampa area is known on a national scale,” said Jeff Turiczek, CEO of River Oaks Treatment Center. “So, the problem has been in this state for some time, but educational efforts on naloxone administration have not kept up. Young kids are dying, senior citizens are dying, children have died – there is no one this plague is not affecting. It’s gotten to the point where we have to know this information. It’s all around us.”

Fentanyl’s presence is frequently in the form of counterfeit pills and in nearly every case, the user is unaware. According to the NIDA, it is estimated that at least one-third of all counterfeit pills are laced with fentanyl. These counterfeit pills are created to mimic legitimately prescribed medication, like oxycodone, and are stamped with “M-30.” They are also manufactured to look like Xanax and Adderall, which have led to overdose deaths among younger demographics. Additionally, fentanyl in its powdered form is added to other substances such as cocaine, heroin, and particularly methamphetamine.

“Staying mired in this spate of tragic deaths is not an option and the best way to address this issue is for more people to know exactly what to do when they encounter it,” said Turiczek. “Providing this education is essential because it can mean the difference between life or death.”

About River Oaks Treatment Center
River Oaks Treatment Center is located near Tampa, FL. River Oaks treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 813-213-4987.

River Oaks Treatment Center
12012 Boyette Road
Riverview, FL 33569
813-213-4987

Contact
Maz Rodriguez
Public Relations Manager
MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.