In a historic collaboration, River Sands RV Resort, the latest luxury RV destination on the Colorado River, celebrated its grand opening with a joint ribbon cutting ceremony. This landmark event, held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, saw the Blythe Chamber of Commerce and Quartzsite Chamber of Commerce come together for the first time.

Nestled along the picturesque Colorado River, River Sands RV Resort redefines luxury for RV enthusiasts. Guests can indulge in a range of top-tier amenities, from a heated pool and spa to a state-of-the-art fitness center. The resort’s private fishing pond and expansive beachfront make it an unparalleled destination for those seeking the perfect blend of luxury and outdoor adventure.

The grand opening event provided an exclusive glimpse into the resort’s offerings. Attendees, including local dignitaries, business magnates, and community members, were treated to guided tours of the sprawling grounds, interactive sessions with the dedicated staff, and a delightful reception.

“We are thrilled to open River Sands RV Resort and to welcome guests from all over the country,” said Mike Harrison, CRR’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our resort offers a variety of amenities and activities for RVers of all ages to enjoy. We are looking forward to welcoming Arizona’s winter visitors.”

“When I think of River Sands, I am grateful and thankful for the support that this property has received. We are small town that has big fun and big heart,” said Kati Cusick, President of the Blythe Chamber of Commerce. “We are pleased to partner with River Sands RV Resort to host this ribbon cutting and open house,” said Cusick. “River Sands RV Resort is a valuable addition to our community, and we are excited to see the impact that it will have on our local economy.”

River Sands RV Resort isn’t just an RV destination; it’s an experience. Conveniently located with easy access to towns like Blythe, Parker, and Quartzsite, the resort is a gateway to the best of both worlds. Whether you’re looking to explore the nearby towns or immerse yourself in the beauty of the Colorado River, River Sands has got you covered.

With 265 full hook-up sites equipped with 30/50 AMP services, guests are treated to unparalleled views of the Colorado River and the mesmerizing Arizona desert. For those who prefer a more traditional stay, the resort boasts 8 exquisitely furnished cabins, available in studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans, all offering breathtaking views of the Arizona landscape.

Amenities at River Sands are second to none. Guests can bask in the sun by the swimming pool, relax in the hot tubs, or engage in river recreation activities. The clubhouse serves as a community hub, while the fitness center caters to those looking to stay active. Pet lovers will appreciate the dedicated dog park, ensuring their furry friends are not left out of the fun. And with the unique “CRR Hospitality” on offer, every day is a new adventure.

With a commitment to providing the best experience, River Sands RV Resort is powered by Access Parks, ensuring guests have access to top-tier WIFI with guaranteed speeds of 50 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up.

To truly understand the magic of River Sands RV Resort, one must experience it. Bookings are now open, and for those interested in a luxurious RV experience or a serene cabin stay, now is the time to reserve your spot.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/river-sands-rv-resort-celebrates-grand-opening-with-historic-dual-chamber-of-commerce-ribbon-cutting/

CONTACT: River Sands RV Resort 49960 Ehrenberg Poston Hwy Ehrenberg Arizona 85334 United States 928-255-5208 https://riversandsrvresort.com