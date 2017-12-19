Breaking News
Home / Top News / River Valley Community Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

River Valley Community Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

YUBA CITY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC:RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $1,250,000 of the Bank’s common stock through December 31, 2018.

“This repurchase program underscores the Board of Directors and management’s confidence in our business and our commitment to creating value for shareholders,” commented John M. Jelavich, President and CEO. “Our strong balance sheet and earnings growth gives us the ability to return capital while continuing to focus on growth and entering new markets.”

Under the repurchase program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods including open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, all in accordance with applicable legal requirements. The specific timing, price, and size of purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, and other considerations. The repurchase program does not obligate the Bank to acquire any particular amount of common stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Bank’s discretion.

The Bank is rated “5-Star Superior” by Bauer Financial and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

  • 1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA
  • 426 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at: www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at 530-821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forwardlooking statements. Forwardlooking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forwardlooking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forwardlooking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forwardlooking statements are made.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.