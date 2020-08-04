River Valley Community Bank announces its Marysville Branch is now open; Hires Rosemary Daoust, SVP to lead community outreach effort

Breaking News
YUBA CITY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”) is pleased to announce that it has opened its full service branch located at 904 B Street in Marysville CA.  Supporting this new branch, the bank has hired seasoned banking veteran Rosemary Daoust as Senior Vice President and Sr. Banking Officer to lead the bank’s business development and community outreach in Marysville and Yuba County.

The bank had previously announced its intention to establish a full service bank branch in Marysville, which complements its existing coverage of the greater Yuba-Sutter market.  This new branch will better position the bank to provide a local banking option to Marysville and Yuba County and adds to the bank’s existing coverage footprint, which includes branches in Yuba City, Grass Valley and Auburn.

Ms. Daoust, a Marysville native, brings more than 38 years of commercial and retail banking experience to the Bank.  She has spent the majority of her career with banks operating in Marysville prior to her retirement in 2016.  With her hiring, Ms. Daoust, now comes out of retirement to join the bank in a part-time capacity and will assist the Bank in its business development and community outreach efforts.  Throughout her banking career and into her retirement, Ms. Daoust has been actively involved with numerous community non-profits in volunteer and board capacities serving Marysville and the greater Yuba-Sutter community.

Rosemary Daoust said, “I am so pleased that Marysville will now have a local bank branch serving our community and helping to fill a void that seems to be growing as the bigger banks retrench from this market.  I believe River Valley Community Bank’s timing is great for the community and I am excited to come back into banking and join forces with a great organization and again serve this wonderful community.”

John M. Jelavich, President and CEO commented, “Our bank was founded in 2006 in Yuba City and over the years have established deep roots in the greater Yuba-Sutter community.  While we have served Marysville and Yuba County since our inception, we believe our new branch will better enable us to provide the local banking services that our customers value.  The reception we have received running up to our opening of the Marysville branch has been amazing and we will work hard in demonstrating our commitment to serve this community.”

“We are honored to have Rose Daoust join our team.  Rose is a natural fit and brings considerable expertise and market knowledge to the bank and there is no doubt she shares our passion for community banking.  With Rose and our amazing Marysville team, I am optimistic we will have positive and lasting impact in Marysville and Yuba County,” Jelavich concluded.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, Depositaccounts.com, and Bankrate.com. The Bank serves its customer base through its offices located at:

  • 1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA
  • 580 Brunswick Road, Grass Valley, CA
  • 905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA
  • 904 B Street, Marysville, CA (opened August 3, 2020)

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information, please visit our website at: www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at 530-821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.

 

