Rivers Casino Waukegan Offers the Most Tax Revenue Plus $90 Million For Local Charities

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At last week’s Waukegan City Council Special Meeting the developer, operator and owners of the state’s most successful casino, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, shared their vision for generating as much as $5 million more per year for the city of Waukegan and other local communities than other bidders. The Rivers Casino Waukegan team also committed to donating two percent of pre-tax income back to the community through ongoing charitable contributions, which they estimate will be $1 million annually at the beginning. Local municipal leaders will choose how Rivers’ charitable donations are used and these resources could be directed to local classrooms and educational causes.

“Over the next 50 years as we grow, it’s projected that Rivers Casino Waukegan will provide over $90 million in charitable contributions to local communities which can be dedicated to public schools and educational causes,” said Neil Bluhm, chairman of Rush Street Gaming. “By our third year in operation, we project $11 million in annual tax revenue for local host communities—the most of any of the bidders. The city of Waukegan will benefit from an additional $2 million in annual admissions taxes as well. Based on our superior performance, as we grow, the tax payments to local communities will increase significantly from these initial levels.”

Rivers’ owners, Churchill Downs Incorporated and Rush Street Gaming, outlined how they would bring their combined expertise as developers and operators of some of the most successful gaming and entertainment venues in the country to Waukegan at the Fountain Square site at the September 18 public hearing. The companies’ proven marketing and customer service approach will attract high-end patrons to Waukegan and generate $282 million in gross revenue by the fifth year of operation—resulting in more local taxes for Waukegan and neighboring communities than any other bidder.

Underscoring their commitment to positively impacting the local community as quickly as possible, Rivers also promised the city monthly payments totaling $6 million a year in lieu of tax revenue during construction, starting only six months from the date a gaming license is awarded if the developers elect to expedite construction of the permanent entertainment complex and forgo a temporary casino. The Rivers team reiterated that they will be ready to go on day one of being approved and are already suitable casino owners and operators in Illinois.

“Churchill Downs Incorporated and Rush Street gaming are licensed and approved by regulators in 40 jurisdictions, including the Illinois Gaming Board, and we have unmatched experience in running successful casino and entertainment venues,” said Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer of Churchill Downs Incorporated. “We are proud to partner with Rush Street Gaming to bring our shared vision for a world-class entertainment destination to Waukegan and there is no doubt we will be the city’s best and most successful partner.”

Rivers touted its database of nearly 700,000 customers and its 10-year, $150 million investment in building the Rivers brand as a tremendous advantage to Waukegan and among the reasons it can deliver the highest local tax revenue to the city.

City officials heard from numerous team members and testimonials of elected officials that Rivers keeps its commitment to hiring and contracting within the local community.

“We’re especially proud of our record of hiring a diverse local workforce. At Des Plaines, 60 percent of our employees are minorities as well as a third of our executives,” Bluhm said. “We spend over $40 million a year with local Illinois businesses and over the past four years we’ve spent $37 million with minority- and women-owned businesses and disadvantaged business enterprises.”

Rivers Casino Des Plaines earns more than twice as much gaming revenue as any other casino in Illinois. The ownership team will bring that successful model to Waukegan and has proposed a 1,625-gaming-seat Rivers Casino Waukegan. In addition to the tax revenue and charitable contributions, Rivers Casino Waukegan expects to create over 1,200 permanent jobs; 900 union construction jobs and pump over $150 million annually into the local Waukegan and Lake County economy.

About Rush Street Gaming

Founded by Neil Bluhm and Greg Carlin, Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, have developed and operate successful casinos in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area) and Schenectady, New York. Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates has become one of the leading casino developers in the United States and operators of online casinos and sports books. Additional information at: www.rushstreetgaming.com

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event – The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville. We also own and operate the largest online horseracing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com , and are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines / video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. We also operate sports wagering and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

