Riverside Regional Jail Authority Selects Corizon Health

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Riverside Regional Jail Authority in North Prince George, Va., has selected Corizon Health to provide medical services to inmates under a new contract that began on Sept. 12 and runs through 2023. Corizon, which has provided patient care for correctional facilities in the region for decades, was chosen following a competitive bidding process.

The Riverside Regional Jail (RRJ), located in Prince George County, also serves the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, and Surry, along with the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and Petersburg. The RRJ holds accreditations from the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare and the American Correctional Association.

In decades of providing healthcare to jail patients, Corizon has demonstrated a commitment to quality care via innovative clinical programs, improved technology, specialized correctional healthcare expertise, and achievement of multiple accreditations. The company also focuses on partnering with community organizations to help bridge re-entry and reduce recidivism.

“We look forward to working with the Riverside leadership and team as their partners in providing care for patients in the RRJA facilities,” said Karen Davies, senior vice president of operations for community corrections at Corizon. We were pleased to meet the client’s need to activate this partnership quickly and bring the Riverside medical team into the Corizon family.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

