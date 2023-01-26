VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today reported earnings of $5.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, which was unchanged compared to the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. Earnings were $5.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter a year ago, which included a $1.3 million recapture of a provision for loan losses.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, net income was $15.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $17.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Year-to-date fiscal 2023 results included no provision for loan losses, compared to a $4.0 million recapture of a provision for loan losses in the same period a year earlier.

“Our operating results for the third fiscal quarter of 2023 were strong, despite the challenging rate environment, and uncertainties in the economy,” stated Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer. “Steady loan production and net interest margin expansion of 18 basis points, compared to the preceding quarter, contributed to higher third fiscal quarter net interest income. Additionally, operating expenses remained controlled, as we continue to focus on managing expenses.”

Third Quarter Highlights (at or for the period ended December 31, 2022)

Net income was $5.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income (non-GAAP) was $6.8 million for the quarter, which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter, and an increase compared to $5.9 million for the year ago quarter.

Net interest income increased to $13.7 million for the quarter compared to $13.4 million in the preceding quarter and $12.1 million in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.48% for the quarter, compared to 3.30% in the preceding quarter and 2.96% for the year ago quarter.

Return on average assets was 1.27% and return on average equity was 13.85%.

Riverview recorded no provision for loan losses during the current quarter or the prior quarter, and recorded a $1.3 million recapture of a provision for loan losses in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses was $14.6 million, or 1.43% of total loans.

Total loans were $1.02 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.01 billion three months earlier and $962.2 million a year ago.

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans excluding SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) at $236,000, or 0.01% of total assets at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits decreased to $1.37 billion compared to $1.49 billion three months earlier.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 16.71% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.10%.

Paid a quarterly cash dividend during the quarter of $0.06 per share.

Income Statement Review

Riverview’s net interest income increased to $13.7 million in the current quarter, compared to $13.4 million in the preceding quarter, and $12.1 million in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was driven primarily by an increase in loan interest income and higher investment income. Prior year net interest income included interest and fee income earned on PPP loans and net fees on loan prepayments. The adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) increased to $13.3 million in the current quarter compared to $12.6 million in the preceding quarter and $10.9 million in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, net interest income increased to $39.8 million compared to $35.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, there was an insignificant amount of interest and net fee income earned through PPP loan forgiveness and normal amortization. This compared to $781,000 of interest and net fee income on PPP loans during the third quarter of the prior year.

Riverview’s NIM was 3.48% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an 18 basis-point increase compared to 3.30% in the preceding quarter and a 52 basis-point increase compared to 2.96% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. “Higher loan yields on new loan originations, as well as investment yields due to the recent Fed rate increases contributed to NIM expansion during the quarter,” said David Lam, executive vice president and chief financial officer. In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, the net interest margin was 3.30% compared to 3.05% in the same period a year earlier.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, net fees on loan prepayments, which included purchased SBA loan premiums, increased net interest income by $111,000 and increased the NIM by three basis points. This compared to $137,000 in net fees on loan prepayments adding three basis points to NIM in the preceding quarter. The interest accretion on purchased loans totaled $30,000 and resulted in a one-basis point increase in the NIM during the third quarter, compared to $49,000 and a one-basis point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. The average overnight cash balances were $50.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $137.6 million in the preceding quarter and $307.4 million for the third fiscal quarter a year ago. Without the elevated level in overnight cash balances, NIM would have been 3 basis points higher in the current quarter, 11 basis points higher in the prior quarter and 62 basis points higher in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. These items resulted in a core-NIM (non-GAAP) of 3.47% in the current quarter, 3.37% in the preceding quarter and 3.35% in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

Investment securities totaled $458.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $464.7 million at September 30, 2022. The average securities balances for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, were $491.2 million, $473.4 million and $368.6 million, respectively. The weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.01%, 1.89% and 1.50%, respectively.

Riverview’s loan yields increased to 4.50% compared to 4.38% in the preceding quarter and 4.67% in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. Deposit costs have remained relatively stable, with the cost of deposits at 0.08% during the third fiscal quarter compared to 0.09% in the preceding quarter, and 0.08% in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

Non-interest income was $3.0 million during the third fiscal quarter, compared to $3.1 million in both the preceding quarter and the third fiscal quarter of 2022. Brokered loan fees have slowed due to the decrease in mortgage activity and rising interest rates. In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, non-interest income was $9.2 million compared to $9.8 million in the same period a year ago which included a one-time BOLI death benefit of $500,000.

Asset management fees were $1.1 million during the third fiscal quarter compared to $1.2 million in the preceding quarter and were unchanged compared to the third fiscal quarter a year ago. Riverview Trust Company’s assets under management were $855.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $752.4 million at September 30, 2022 and $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease compared the December 31, 2021 quarter was a result of a single large client’s planned conclusion of trust services.

Non-interest expense was $9.8 million during the current quarter and in the preceding quarter and totaled $9.3 million in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, non-interest expense was $29.4 million compared to $26.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022. The prior year nine-month period included a $1.0 million gain on sale of a building. Salary and employee benefits increased during the quarter and for the first nine months due to wage pressures and the competitive landscape for attracting and retaining employees. Occupancy and depreciation expense increased due to the Company’s rebranding effort in addition to updates and modernization initiatives completed at our facilities. The efficiency ratio was 59.1% for the third fiscal quarter compared to 59.2% in the preceding quarter and 61.2% in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.27% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 1.21% in the preceding quarter. Return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) were 13.85% and 16.96%, respectively, compared to 13.28% and 16.15%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

Riverview’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was 23.1%, compared to 23.2% for both the preceding quarter and for the year ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Review

Total loans were $1.02 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.01 billion three months earlier and $962.2 million a year ago. Riverview’s loan pipeline totaled $27.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $73.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. New loan originations during the quarter totaled $28.9 million compared to $48.7 million in the preceding quarter and $109.0 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Undisbursed construction loans totaled $44.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $53.9 million at September 30, 2022, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to fund over the next several quarters. Undisbursed homeowner association loans for the purpose of common area maintenance and repairs totaled $25.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $26.4 million at September 30, 2022. Revolving commercial business loan commitments totaled $63.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $59.3 million three months earlier. Utilization on these loans totaled 19.3% at December 31, 2022, compared to 20.3% at September 30, 2022. The weighted average rate on loan originations during the quarter was 5.75% compared to 5.77% in the preceding quarter.

Total deposits were $1.37 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.49 billion at September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $123.4 million, or 8.3%. Total deposits decreased $107.5 million, or 7.3%, compared to a year earlier. The decrease can be attributed to deposit pricing pressures and customers seeking out higher yielding investment alternatives, including Riverview Trust Company’s money market accounts. Non-interest checking and interest checking accounts, as a percentage of total deposits, totaled 54.8% at December 31, 2022.

FHLB advances were $32.3 million at December 31, 2022 and were comprised of overnight advances. There were no outstanding FHLB advances at September 30, 2022 or a year earlier. These FHLB advances were utilized to partially offset the decrease in deposit balances.

Shareholders’ equity was $152.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $147.2 million three months earlier and $163.1 million a year earlier. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $5.79 at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.56 at September 30, 2022, and $6.11 at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders’ equity and tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022, compared to a year ago was primarily due to a $20.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities, reflecting the increase in interest rates over the last few quarters. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 per share on January 16, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 4, 2023.

Credit Quality

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans, excluding SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans (“government guaranteed loans”) (non-GAAP), at $236,000, or 0.01% of total assets as of December 31, 2022, compared to $248,000, or 0.01% of total assets at September 30, 2022. Including government guaranteed loans, non-performing assets were $12.6 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $21.0 million, or 1.25% of total assets, three months earlier and $1.8 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The $12.6 million includes non-performing government guaranteed loans where payments have been delayed due to the servicing transfer of these loans between two third-party servicers. Once the servicing transfer is complete, Riverview expects to receive the delayed payments and expects non-performing assets to decrease significantly. During the quarter, these balances were reduced by $7.2 million as the Company continues to work through the reconciliation of these loans with the third-party servicer.

Additional details on government guaranteed loans.

The Bank holds approximately $12.0 million of the government guaranteed loans originated by other banks that, when purchased, were placed into a Direct Registration Certificate (“DRC”) program by the SBA’s former fiscal transfer agent, Colson Inc. (“Colson”) that remain to be reconciled with Colson. Under the DRC program, Colson was required to remit monthly payments to the investor holding the guaranteed balance, whether or not a payment had actually been received from the borrower. In 2020, Colson did not successfully retain its existing contract as the SBA’s fiscal transfer agent and began transitioning servicing over to a new company, Guidehouse. In late 2021, Guidehouse, under their contract with the SBA, declined to continue the DRC program. After declining to continue the DRC program, all payments under the DRC program began to be held by Guidehouse or Colson until the DRC program could be unwound and the DRC holdings converted into normal pass through certificates. As part of unwinding the DRC program, Colson has requested investors who had received payments in advance of the borrower actually remitting payment return advanced funds before they will process the conversion of certificates. The Bank continues to work with Colson on the reconciliation and transfer of these loans. The Bank expects the reconciliation and unwinding process to continue and until the reconciliation and unwinding process is completed, these loans will be reflected as past due. The Bank is fully guaranteed to be paid all principal and interest on these loans.

Riverview recorded net loan recoveries of $6,000 during the third fiscal quarter. This compared to net loan charge-offs of $7,000 for the preceding quarter and net loan charge-offs of $52,000 in the third fiscal quarter a year ago. Riverview recorded no provision for loan losses during the third fiscal quarter, or the second fiscal quarter. This compared to a recapture of a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million in the third fiscal quarter a year ago.

Classified assets were $6.2 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $6.6 million at September 30, 2022, and $6.5 million at December 31, 2021. The classified asset to total capital ratio was 3.5% at December 31, 2022, compared to 3.8% three months earlier and 3.9% a year earlier. Criticized assets were $3.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $980,000 at September 30, 2022 and $14.0 million at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $14.6 million at December 31, 2022, which was unchanged from September 30, 2022. This compared to $15.2 million one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.43% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.44% at September 30, 2022, and 1.58% a year earlier. The allowance for loan losses to loans, net of SBA guaranteed loans (including SBA purchased and PPP loans) (non-GAAP), was 1.52% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.53% at September 30, 2022, and 1.68% a year earlier. Included in the carrying value of loans are net discounts on the MBank purchased loans, which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on these loans because they are carried at an amount below the outstanding principal balance. The remaining net discount on these purchased loans was $255,000 at December 31, 2022, compared to $285,000 three months earlier.

PPP Loans

During Round 1, Riverview originated 790 PPP loans totaling approximately $112.9 million, net of deferred fees, and in PPP Round 2, Riverview originated 414 PPP loans totaling approximately $54.1 million, net of deferred fees. At December 31, 2022, there was $10,000 in total outstanding PPP loans from Round 1 and Round 2.

Capital

Riverview continues to maintain capital levels well in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as “well capitalized” with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.71% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.10% at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.93% at December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, Riverview announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $2.5 million of the Company’s outstanding shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on November 28, 2022, and continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or May 28, 2023, depending upon market conditions. During the third fiscal quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 10,797 shares at an average price of $7.51 per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below.

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31,

2022 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 152,025 $ 147,162 $ 163,141 $ 157,249 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (408 ) (437 ) (526 ) (495 ) Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 124,541 $ 119,649 $ 135,539 $ 129,678 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,598,734 $ 1,684,898 $ 1,683,076 $ 1,740,096 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (408 ) (437 ) (526 ) (495 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,571,250 $ 1,657,385 $ 1,655,474 $ 1,712,525 Shareholders’ equity to total assets (GAAP) 9.51 % 8.73 % 9.69 % 9.04 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.93 % 7.22 % 8.19 % 7.57 % Shares outstanding 21,496,335 21,507,132 22,176,612 22,127,396 Book value per share (GAAP) 7.07 6.84 7.36 7.11 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 5.79 5.56 6.11 5.86 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 5,240 $ 5,194 $ 5,510 $ 15,086 $ 17,695 Include: Provision for income taxes 1,575 1,567 1,661 4,508 5,174 Include: Provision for (recapture of) loan losses – – (1,275 ) – (3,975 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 6,815 $ 6,761 $ 5,896 $ 19,594 $ 18,894 Net interest margin reconciliation to core net interest margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 13,700 $ 13,431 $ 12,059 $ 39,792 $ 35,719 Tax equivalent adjustment 21 21 21 62 54 Net fees on loan prepayments (111 ) (137 ) (250 ) (415 ) (778 ) Accretion on purchased MBank loans (30 ) (49 ) (64 ) (116 ) (224 ) SBA PPP loans interest income and net fees – – (781 ) (101 ) (2,602 ) Income on excess FRB liquidity (330 ) (716 ) (114 ) (1,411 ) (320 ) Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 13,250 $ 12,550 $ 10,871 $ 37,811 $ 31,849 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average balance of interest-earning assets (GAAP) $ 1,564,143 $ 1,616,711 $ 1,619,775 $ 1,605,166 $ 1,559,165 SBA PPP loans (average) (10 ) (11 ) (23,769 ) (519 ) (49,972 ) Excess FRB liquidity (average) (50,881 ) (137,644 ) (307,437 ) (127,368 ) (308,656 ) Average balance of interest-earning assets excluding SBA PPP loans and excess FRB liquidity (non-GAAP) $ 1,513,252 $ 1,479,056 $ 1,288,569 $ 1,477,279 $ 1,200,537 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.48 % 3.30 % 2.96 % 3.30 % 3.05 % Net fees on loan prepayments (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.06 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) Accretion on purchased MBank loans (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) SBA PPP loans 0.00 0.00 (0.15 ) (0.01 ) (0.13 ) Excess FRB liquidity 0.03 0.11 0.62 0.16 0.69 Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.47 % 3.37 % 3.35 % 3.40 % 3.52 % Allowance for loan losses reconciliation, excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31,

2022 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,558 $ 14,552 $ 15,173 $ 14,523 Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 1,016,513 $ 1,011,008 $ 962,223 $ 990,408 Exclude: Government Guaranteed loans (57,102 ) (59,009 ) (46,152 ) (59,420 ) Exclude: SBA PPP loans (10 ) (11 ) (14,322 ) (3,085 ) Loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed and SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 959,401 $ 951,988 $ 901,749 $ 927,903 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (GAAP) 1.43 % 1.44 % 1.58 % 1.47 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed and SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.52 % 1.53 % 1.68 % 1.57 % Non-performing loans reconciliation, excluding Government Guaranteed Loans Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-performing loans (GAAP) $ 12,613 $ 20,979 $ 1,840 Less: Non-performing Government Guaranteed loans (12,377 ) (20,731 ) (1,552 ) Adjusted non-performing loans excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 236 $ 248 $ 288 Non-performing loans to total loans (GAAP) 1.24 % 2.08 % 0.19 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total loans (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Non-performing loans to total assets (GAAP) 0.79 % 1.25 % 0.11 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total assets (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 %

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash (including interest-earning accounts of $8,897, $89,957, $ 24,337 $ 114,183 $ 239,857 $ 241,424 $227,635 and $224,589) Certificate of deposits held for investment 249 249 249 249 Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 211,706 213,708 182,303 165,782 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 247,147 251,016 212,722 253,100 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $14,558, $14,552, $15,173, and $14,523) 1,001,955 996,456 947,050 975,885 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,533 12,868 11,597 12,396 Accrued interest receivable 5,727 5,207 4,580 4,650 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,309 2,019 1,722 2,019 Premises and equipment, net 20,220 17,494 17,410 17,166 Financing lease right-of-use assets 1,298 1,317 1,374 1,355 Deferred income taxes, net 11,166 11,448 5,791 7,501 Mortgage servicing rights, net 13 24 41 34 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 408 437 526 495 Bank owned life insurance 31,590 31,396 30,778 30,964 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,598,734 $ 1,684,898 $ 1,683,076 $ 1,740,096 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 1,365,997 $ 1,489,352 $ 1,473,454 $ 1,533,878 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,966 18,327 17,163 19,298 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 343 925 211 555 Junior subordinated debentures 26,896 26,875 26,812 26,833 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 32,264 – – – Finance lease liability 2,243 2,257 2,295 2,283 Total liabilities 1,446,709 1,537,736 1,519,935 1,582,847 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none – – – – Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, December 31, 2022 – 21,496,335 issued and outstanding; September 30, 2022 – 21,507,132 issued and outstanding; 214 214 221 221 December 31, 2021 – 22,426,520 issued and 22,176,612 outstanding; March 31, 2022 – 22,155,636 issued and 22,127,396 outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 57,252 57,233 62,234 62,048 Retained earnings 116,117 112,167 102,023 104,931 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,558 ) (22,452 ) (1,337 ) (9,951 ) Total shareholders’ equity 152,025 147,162 163,141 157,249 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,598,734 $ 1,684,898 $ 1,683,076 $ 1,740,096

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 11,531 $ 11,068 $ 11,046 $ 33,496 $ 33,448 Interest on investment securities – taxable 2,397 2,172 1,303 6,403 3,438 Interest on investment securities – nontaxable 66 65 66 197 171 Other interest and dividends 449 783 136 1,629 379 Total interest and dividend income 14,443 14,088 12,551 41,725 37,436 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 289 327 300 897 1,141 Interest on borrowings 454 330 192 1,036 576 Total interest expense 743 657 492 1,933 1,717 Net interest income 13,700 13,431 12,059 39,792 35,719 Provision for (recapture of) loan losses – – (1,275 ) – (3,975 ) Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) loan losses 13,700 13,431 13,334 39,792 39,694 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,502 1,680 1,759 4,903 5,428 Asset management fees 1,137 1,162 1,137 3,459 3,041 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 194 242 189 626 613 BOLI death benefit in excess of cash surrender value – – – – 500 Other, net 130 50 31 235 196 Total non-interest income, net 2,963 3,134 3,116 9,223 9,778 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,982 5,885 5,880 17,819 17,269 Occupancy and depreciation 1,536 1,550 1,367 4,600 4,085 Data processing 705 701 698 2,184 2,187 Amortization of core deposit intangible 29 29 32 87 94 Advertising and marketing 202 295 155 694 487 FDIC insurance premium 116 119 113 351 321 State and local taxes 225 218 195 634 614 Telecommunications 48 55 51 153 152 Professional fees 343 280 285 924 945 Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net – – – – (993 ) Other 662 672 503 1,975 1,442 Total non-interest expense 9,848 9,804 9,279 29,421 26,603 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,815 6,761 7,171 19,594 22,869 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,575 1,567 1,661 4,508 5,174 NET INCOME $ 5,240 $ 5,194 $ 5,510 $ 15,086 $ 17,695 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.69 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.69 $ 0.80 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 21,504,903 21,624,469 22,166,130 21,717,959 22,229,832 Diluted 21,513,617 21,632,987 22,177,120 21,726,552 22,242,035

(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended At or for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,564,143 $ 1,616,711 $ 1,619,775 $ 1,605,166 $ 1,559,165 Average interest-bearing liabilities 986,198 1,029,183 1,032,089 1,023,944 1,005,003 Net average earning assets 577,945 587,528 587,686 581,222 554,162 Average loans 1,017,214 1,002,925 938,113 1,005,104 922,071 Average deposits 1,445,049 1,501,534 1,503,736 1,488,404 1,448,986 Average equity 150,106 155,123 162,282 153,945 159,034 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 122,606 127,597 134,661 126,417 131,383 ASSET QUALITY Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Non-performing loans $ 12,613 $ 20,979 $ 1,840 Non-performing loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 236 248 288 Non-performing loans to total loans 1.24 % 2.08 % 0.19 % Non-performing loans to total loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ – $ – $ – Non-performing assets $ 12,613 $ 20,979 $ 1,840 Non-performing assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 236 248 288 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.79 % 1.25 % 0.11 % Non-performing assets to total assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter $ (6 ) $ 7 $ 52 Net charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter/average net loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses $ 14,558 $ 14,552 $ 15,173 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 158.60 % 157.09 % 156.94 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 115.42 % 69.36 % 824.62 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.43 % 1.44 % 1.58 % Shareholders’ equity to assets 9.51 % 8.73 % 9.69 % CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.71 % 16.48 % 16.72 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.46 % 15.23 % 15.47 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 15.46 % 15.23 % 15.47 % Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 10.10 % 9.57 % 9.10 % Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 7.93 % 7.22 % 8.19 % DEPOSIT MIX Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Interest checking $ 277,101 $ 291,758 $ 285,807 $ 287,861 Regular savings 290,137 318,573 327,887 340,076 Money market deposit accounts 240,849 279,403 277,355 299,738 Non-interest checking 471,776 502,767 469,100 494,831 Certificates of deposit 86,134 96,851 113,305 111,372 Total deposits $ 1,365,997 $ 1,489,352 $ 1,473,454 $ 1,533,878

COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 238,730 $ – $ – $ 238,730 SBA PPP 10 – – 10 Commercial construction – – 31,810 31,810 Office buildings – 116,980 – 116,980 Warehouse/industrial – 99,075 – 99,075 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls – 83,265 – 83,265 Assisted living facilities – 511 – 511 Single purpose facilities – 262,349 – 262,349 Land – 6,481 – 6,481 Multi-family – 55,157 – 55,157 One-to-four family construction – – 19,343 19,343 Total $ 238,740 $ 623,818 $ 51,153 $ 913,711 March 31, 2022 Commercial business $ 225,006 $ – $ – $ 225,006 SBA PPP 3,085 – – 3,085 Commercial construction – – 12,741 12,741 Office buildings – 124,690 – 124,690 Warehouse/industrial – 100,184 – 100,184 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls – 97,192 – 97,192 Assisted living facilities – 663 – 663 Single purpose facilities – 260,108 – 260,108 Land – 11,556 – 11,556 Multi-family – 60,211 – 60,211 One-to-four family construction – – 11,419 11,419 Total $ 228,091 $ 654,604 $ 24,160 $ 906,855 LOAN MIX Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Commercial and construction (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 238,740 $ 236,317 $ 222,535 $ 228,091 Other real estate mortgage 623,818 631,156 631,872 654,604 Real estate construction 51,153 37,758 18,365 24,160 Total commercial and construction 913,711 905,231 872,772 906,855 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 101,122 104,163 87,821 82,006 Other installment 1,680 1,614 1,630 1,547 Total consumer 102,802 105,777 89,451 83,553 Total loans 1,016,513 1,011,008 962,223 990,408 Less: Allowance for loan losses 14,558 14,552 15,173 14,523 Loans receivable, net $ 1,001,955 $ 996,456 $ 947,050 $ 975,885 DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Southwest Washington Other Total December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 84 $ – $ 84 Commercial real estate 106 – 106 Consumer 45 1 46 Subtotal 235 1 236 Government Guaranteed loans – 12,377 12,377 Total non-performing assets $ 235 $ 12,378 $ 12,613

At or for the three months ended At or for the nine months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Efficiency ratio (4) 59.10 % 59.19 % 61.15 % 60.02 % 58.47 % Coverage ratio (6) 139.11 % 137.00 % 129.96 % 135.25 % 134.27 % Return on average assets (1) 1.27 % 1.21 % 1.28 % 1.19 % 1.42 % Return on average equity (1) 13.85 % 13.28 % 13.47 % 13.01 % 14.77 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 16.96 % 16.15 % 16.23 % 15.84 % 17.88 % NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 4.50 % 4.38 % 4.67 % 4.42 % 4.81 % Yield on investment securities 2.01 % 1.89 % 1.50 % 1.89 % 1.50 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 3.67 % 3.46 % 3.08 % 3.46 % 3.19 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 5.88 % 4.49 % 2.62 % 4.64 % 2.63 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.30 % 0.25 % 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.23 % Spread (7) 3.37 % 3.21 % 2.89 % 3.21 % 2.96 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.30 % 2.96 % 3.30 % 3.05 % PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share (2) $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.69 $ 0.80 Diluted earnings per share (3) 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.69 0.80 Book value per share (5) 7.07 6.84 7.36 7.07 7.36 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 5.79 5.56 6.11 5.79 6.11 Market price per share: High for the period $ 7.96 $ 7.67 $ 8.07 $ 7.96 $ 8.07 Low for the period 6.25 6.18 7.19 6.09 6.47 Close for period end 7.68 6.35 7.69 7.68 7.69 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0600 0.0600 0.0550 0.1800 0.1600 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 21,504,903 21,624,469 22,166,130 21,717,959 22,229,832 Diluted (3) 21,513,617 21,632,987 22,177,120 21,726,552 22,242,035

(1) Amounts for the periods shown are annualized.

(2) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(3) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released and include common stock equivalents.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Amounts calculated based on shareholders’ equity and include ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(6) Net interest income divided by non-interest expense.

(7) Yield on interest-earning assets less cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.