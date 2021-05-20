Riverview Community Bank Hires Denise Barr to Lead Marketing Strategies

Breaking News
VANCOUVER, Wash., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GSM: RVSB) today announced the appointment of Denise Barr as Vice President, Marketing Strategist. Ms. Barr comes to Riverview with over 30 years’ experience in marketing. “Having known Denise for several years now, I have a great amount of admiration and respect for the great work she has done,” said Kim Capeloto, Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. “We are excited to see her help take our marketing team to the next level and continue demonstrating to communities in SW Washington and Oregon that Riverview Community Bank is not only here for them, but with them.”

Most recently prior to joining Riverview, Ms. Barr directed the marketing efforts at the Humane Society for SW Washington, where she led a team responsible for marketing, advertising, sponsorship recruitment and fulfillment, website, social media, outreach, events and strategic partnerships. Her previous accomplishments stem from work through her own consulting firm where she provided marketing expertise and direction to high profile clients such as the City of Vancouver, NW Natural Gas, TriMet, and Burgerville.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I‐5 corridor. With assets of $1.55 billion at March 31, 2021, it is the parent company of the 97‐year‐old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 17 branches, including 14 in the Portland‐Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 7 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

Contact: Kim Capeloto
Phone: 360-693-6650

