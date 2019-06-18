Riviera Resources Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Purchase Up To 2,666,666 Shares of Its Common Stock at a Purchase Price of $15.00 Per Share

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riviera Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: RVRA) (“Riviera” or the “Company”) today announced that it is commencing a tender offer to purchase for cash up to 2,666,666 shares of its common stock (the “shares”) at a purchase price of $15.00 per share. The number of shares proposed to be purchased in the tender offer represents approximately 4.2% of the Company’s currently outstanding common stock. The Company announced its intention to make the offer after the market closed on June 13, 2019. The Company will use its cash on hand to fund the offer. Pro forma for the tender offer, the Company expects to have a positive cash balance to maintain operational flexibility.

Pursuant to the tender offer, the Company’s stockholders may tender all or a portion of their shares. Stockholders will receive the purchase price in cash, subject to applicable withholding and without interest, subject to the conditions of the tender offer, including the provisions relating to proration and conditional tenders in the event that the number of shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn exceeds 2,666,666. These provisions are described in the Offer to Purchase and in the Letter of Transmittal relating to the tender offer that will be distributed to stockholders and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”).

The tender offer will not be conditioned upon any minimum number of shares being tendered; however, the tender offer will be subject to a number of other terms and conditions specified in the Offer to Purchase. The tender offer and withdrawal rights will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, unless extended or terminated. Tenders of shares must be made prior to the expiration of the tender offer and may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration of the tender offer. Stockholders wishing to tender their shares but who are unable to deliver them physically or by book-entry transfer prior to the expiration of the tender offer, or who are unable to make delivery of all required documents to the depositary prior to the expiration of the tender offer, may tender their shares by complying with the procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase for tendering by notice of guaranteed delivery. D. F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as information agent for the tender offer. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as dealer manager. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC is acting as the depositary for the tender offer.

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the tender offer. However, none of the Company, the Company’s Board of Directors, the dealer manager, the information agent or the depositary makes any recommendation to stockholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering their shares. No person is authorized to make any such recommendation. Stockholders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their shares and, if so, how many shares to tender. In doing so, stockholders should read carefully the information in, or incorporated by reference in, the Offer to Purchase and in the Letter of Transmittal (as they may be amended or supplemented), including the purposes and effects of the offer. Stockholders are urged to discuss their decisions with their own tax advisors, financial advisors and/or brokers.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the Company’s common stock. The offer is being made solely by the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, as they may be amended or supplemented. Stockholders and investors are urged to read the Company’s tender offer statement on Schedule TO to be filed contemporaneously with the Commission in connection with the tender offer, which will include as exhibits the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other offer materials, as well as any amendments or supplements to the Schedule TO when they become available, because they contain important information. Each of these documents will be filed with the SEC, and investors may obtain them for free from the SEC at its website (www.sec.gov) or from D. F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the tender offer, by telephone at: (866) 864-4943 (toll-free), by email at: [email protected] or in writing to: 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10005; or from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., the dealer manager for the tender offer, by telephone at: (718) 248-3532 (toll-free) or in writing to: 390-388 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013-2396.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations made by the Company which reflect management’s experience, estimates and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These include risks relating to our ability to consummate the tender offer, financial and operational performance and results of the Company, low or declining commodity prices and demand for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, ability to hedge future production, ability to replace reserves and efficiently develop current reserves, the capacity and utilization of midstream facilities and the regulatory environment. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please read “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by applicable law.

ABOUT RIVIERA RESOURCES

Riviera Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company with a strategic focus on efficiently operating its mature low-decline assets, developing its growth-oriented assets, and returning capital to its stockholders. Riviera’s properties are located in the Hugoton Basin, East Texas, North Louisiana, Michigan/Illinois, the Uinta Basin and Mid-Continent regions. Riviera also owns Blue Mountain Midstream LLC, a midstream company centered in the core of the Merge play in the Anadarko Basin.