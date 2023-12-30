‘I have limited rizz’ said an actor while Barbenheimer refers to the year’s most talked about filmsHallucination, Barbenheimer and acabó were among the new and breakthrough words of 2023, according to an analysis of the Guardian archive. And do you have “rizz”?Dozens of new words appeared on the newspaper’s pages this year. And while the majority of these relate to people and placenames previously unrecorded on the news pages, some words were truly newly minted. Continue reading…
