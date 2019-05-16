Breaking News
RLH Corporation Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Letter

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

DENVER, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Lion Hotel Corporation (NYSE: RLH), a growing hospitality company doing business as RLH Corporation that franchises upscale, midscale and economy hotels, received a letter on March 14, 2019 addressed to the board of directors from Scott R. Grossman, Managing Partner of Vindico Capital LLC.

RLH welcomes open communication with shareholders and values constructive dialogue on a wide range of matters. We have engaged in several discussions with Vindico Capital in recent months to discuss its perspectives. The RLH Board of Directors takes its fiduciary duties seriously and together with the management team remain confident in the Company’s strategic plan to grow its core franchise business by capitalizing on attractive growth opportunities through our brands and technology platforms. In doing so, we will continue to consider the input of shareholders toward our common goal of enhancing value over the long-term.

About RLH Corporation

Red Lion Hotels Corporation is an innovative hotel company doing business as RLH Corporation and focusing on the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The Company strives to maximize return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.rlhco.com.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Evelyn Infurna
Investor Relations 
203-682-8265
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
Dan Schacter
Senior Director, Social Engagement and Public Relations
509-777-6222
[email protected]

